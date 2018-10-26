Jenelle Evans tells fans she is not in a 'domestic violence situation' after hospitalization

The Teen Mom 2 star posted a new "Confessional" video on her YouTube page on Thursday, where she opened up about her relationship with her husband, David Eason. In the video, she claims she is not in a "domestic violence situation."

Jenelle Evans Says She Has PTSD Since Pulling a Gun Out During Road Rage Incident

Jenelle Evans is giving fans an update on her personal life

"I've been wanting to get some things off my chest lately because obviously, my name can't stay out of the news," the 26-year-old reality star said. "I'm reporting from my closet right now because I'm trying to hide from the kids while I make this video. I just want to let you guys know that I am completely fine. I've been off of social media this past week and it's been really beneficial for me. It really helped out with me disconnecting from all the hate, everything that’s in the news right now."

"I know everyone's concerned about me, and I know everyone wants to know, 'Is she OK? How are the kids?'" she added. "Everything's fine. You know, I’ve been in so many domestic violence situations in the past that I would not put up with it now. So I don’t know why you guys would think that I would continue to stay in this relationship if I was being abused."

'Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Shares Hospital Pics of Son Kaiser After Procedure

Evans continued on, explaining that she had been in "two or three relationships" that were "domestic violence," but has always been open about what she was going through with her fans.

"My mental health is way more important than people bringing me down like this and making me depressed," she said. "Every time I told you guys that I was in a domestic violence situation you would not believe me, and now I’m saying that I’m not, now I 'am' and you guys are trying to tell me something different. I'm just sick of hearing it, just stop. Just stop."

Multiple outlets reported last week that police officers in Columbus County responded to a 911 call regarding an alleged assault at the Teen Mom 2 star's home in North Carolina. An ambulance was reportedly initially requested for Evans, though it was later canceled and Evans was brought to the hospital via private car. No arrests were made and a police report was not filed.

Evans shares the home with Eason, and their 1-year-old daughter, Ensley. The reality star also has two other children -- 9-year-old Jace, whom she shares with Andrew Lewis, and 4-year-old Kaiser, whom she shares with Nathan Griffith.

Jenelle Evans Says She Has PTSD Since Pulling a Gun Out During Road Rage Incident