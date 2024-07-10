Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

'Friends' star Lisa Kudrow admits show's live audience 'irritated' her

Jennifer Aniston previously claimed that Kudrow 'hated when the audience laughed'

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Courteney Cox's 'Friends' co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston on their decades-long friendship

Courteney Cox's 'Friends' co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston on their decades-long friendship

Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston joked they were intimidated by Courteney Cox in the early days of "Friends" because she was the only one on the cast who was already "famous."

Lisa Kudrow may be responsible for many of the laughs that reverberated through the sound stages at Warner Brothers Studios for her portrayal of Phoebe Buffay on "Friends," but the actress admits that the continuous laughter often "irritated" her.

Her comments come on the heels of co-star Jennifer Aniston's recent revelation that Kudrow "hated" when the show's live audience would laugh extensively.

In an interview with "Entertainment Tonight," Kudrow corrected Aniston's comments, telling the outlet that hatred was "not exactly" what she felt.

Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow in red as Rachel and Phoebe on Friends standing next to Courteney Cox as Monica in orange, all looking unamused

Jennifer Aniston, left, as Rachel Green, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay and Courteney Cox, right, as Monica Geller in a still from season 6 of "Friends." (Collection Christophel © Warner/Alamy)

"It irritated me if they would laugh for too long," Kudrow explained. "God bless 'em, they were so excited to be there, that sometimes the laughter would just be longer than they would have laughed at anything else."

"I was like, ‘Alright, take it easy. It's not that funny and there's more to say.'"

David Schwimmer as Ross Geller sitting on the couch next to Lisa Kudrow in a polka dot dress as Phoebe Buffay and Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing in a still from "Friends"

"Friends," which aired for 10 seasons, was shot in front of a live-studio audience. (Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

In June, Aniston spoke with actress Quinta Brunson for Variety's Actors on Actors. The two spoke about how "Friends" was filmed with multiple cameras to allow for a live-studio audience.

"Lisa Kudrow, by the way, hated when the audience laughed," Aniston said. "She'd be like, ‘Uh. Are you still-….I’m not done. It's not that funny.'"

Lisa Kudrow

Lisa Kudrow also appeared in movies like "Romy and Michelle's High School Reunion" and "P.S. I Love You." (Noel Vasquez)

Despite Kudrow's disdain for the frequent laughing, she says she would be open to working on a sitcom with a live-studio audience again.

"I think so," she told ET. "Why not?"


Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay puts her hands on Courteney Cox as Monica Geller with Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green looking on from behind

Lisa Kudrow, left, amended Jennifer Aniston's comments about hating the live-studio audience's laughing on "Friends." (Alice S. Hall/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

"Friends" premiered in 1994 and aired for 10 seasons. Kudrow won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series back in 1998 for her work as Phoebe.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

