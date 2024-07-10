'Friends' star Lisa Kudrow admits show's live audience 'irritated' her

Lisa Kudrow may be responsible for many of the laughs that reverberated through the sound stages at Warner Brothers Studios for her portrayal of Phoebe Buffay on "Friends," but the actress admits that the continuous laughter often "irritated" her.

Her comments come on the heels of co-star Jennifer Aniston's recent revelation that Kudrow "hated" when the show's live audience would laugh extensively.

In an interview with "Entertainment Tonight," Kudrow corrected Aniston's comments, telling the outlet that hatred was "not exactly" what she felt.

"It irritated me if they would laugh for too long," Kudrow explained. "God bless 'em, they were so excited to be there, that sometimes the laughter would just be longer than they would have laughed at anything else."

"I was like, ‘Alright, take it easy. It's not that funny and there's more to say.'"

In June, Aniston spoke with actress Quinta Brunson for Variety's Actors on Actors. The two spoke about how "Friends" was filmed with multiple cameras to allow for a live-studio audience.

"Lisa Kudrow, by the way, hated when the audience laughed," Aniston said. "She'd be like, ‘Uh. Are you still-….I’m not done. It's not that funny.'"

Despite Kudrow's disdain for the frequent laughing, she says she would be open to working on a sitcom with a live-studio audience again.

"I think so," she told ET. "Why not?"

"Friends" premiered in 1994 and aired for 10 seasons. Kudrow won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series back in 1998 for her work as Phoebe.