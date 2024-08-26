Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Music

Jelly Roll shares celebrity encounter that had him 'losing his mind'

Eminem and Jelly Roll collaborated on the rapper's song 'Somebody Save Me'

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
close
Jelly Roll reveals secret to his strong marriage to Bunnie XO Video

Jelly Roll reveals secret to his strong marriage to Bunnie XO

Country music singer Jelly Roll isn't afraid to tackle the "uncomfortable stuff" in his marriage to TikTok star Bunnie XO up front in order to keep their marriage strong, the "Son of a Sinner" musician shared with Fox News Digital.

Jelly Roll gave fans a behind the scenes glimpse into the making of his duet with rapper Eminem.

Jelly Roll, whose legal name is Jason DeFord, and Eminem teamed up for "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" in June. The rapper tapped the country music star to perform "Sing For the Moment."

"I am fixin’ to meet Eminem," Jelly Roll explained in the video, posted Aug. 23. "To some degree one could say we’re going from the Grand Ole Opry to meet Eminem."

"Forty-year-old Jason DeFord is losing his mind," the country music star added. "Because I know for sure that 15-year-old Jason DeFord would faint! This is unreal, it’s really cool."

JELLY ROLL STOPPED BY U.S. COAST GUARD AFTER HEADLINING PERFORMANCE

Jelly Roll in a grey and black shirt and backwards hat points microphone outward toward the crowd

Jelly Roll gave fans a look into his experience meeting Eminem for the first time. (Scott Legato/Getty Images)

In the video, Jelly Roll traveled to Detroit for the performance the morning after playing two shows at the Grand Ole Opry.

While meeting Eminem, Jelly Roll revealed he had been "a little nervous" and wasn't sure if the rapper even knew who he was.

"Nah, I’ve been knowing you for a minute," Eminem admitted.

"Forty-year-old Jason DeFord is losing his mind. Because I know for sure that 15-year-old Jason DeFord would faint! This is unreal, it’s really cool."

— Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll explained meeting Eminem was on the list of high points for him as a musician, along with meeting Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton.

Jelly Roll and Eminem side by side

Jelly Roll, left, and Eminem collaborated on the song "Somebody Save Me." (Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Eminem's song "Somebody Save Me" features a chorus sung by Jelly Roll. The song addresses the 51-year-old rapper's struggle with addiction, and the music video uses home video clips of Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade.

"I will say, watching the video back and listening to the songs, I feel like my parents did such a good job growing up where I didn’t realize how bad things were, but now, as an adult in hindsight, it’s so scary to think about and I think that’s why I get emotional so much. Just thinking that that could have happened, and obviously that’s the point of the song," Hailie Jade said in her podcast, "Just a Little Shady."

Eminem singing into microphone

Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade, recently reacted to the music video for "Somebody Save Me." (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She continued, "But I will say, if you’ve ever lost an addict, or loved one, I feel for you, and that’s how I feel about it. But it’s a great video. It’s fun to see clips of us when we were younger like that, even ‘Mockingbird,’ but I can’t even listen to that anymore without crying, like the older I get the less I can listen to any of the songs. But it is fun to see those clips, just not in that context."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending