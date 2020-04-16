Jeffrey Tambor talks 'Transparent' exit after sexual harassment allegations: 'I'm not this guy'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Two years after his highly public exit from Amazon’s “Transparent” amid allegations of sexual harassment by three women associated with the show, Jeffrey Tambor is finally speaking out.

The actor appeared on Sirius XM’s “Gilbert Gottfried’s Colossal Show,” where he opened up about how he feels about the situation, striking a surprisingly apologetic tone.

“So regarding how I left the show, I just want to make it really, really clear for your listeners out there that I'm not this guy," Tambor explained. "I, in no way ever, ever intended to make anyone feel uncomfortable."

Tambor's former assistant, Van Barnes, and "Transparent" actress Trace Lysette, both transgender women, along with makeup artist Tamara Delbridge, accused the veteran actor of sexual harassment which led the showrunner, Jill Soloway, to fire him as the lead ahead of the show's fifth season. Tambor had previously won two Emmys for his portrayal of transgender parent Maura Pfefferman.

Although Tambor has previously denied accusations of sexual harassment, he admitted that he may have been mean on set, which he apologized for in his latest interview.

"This cast was amazing," he told the hosts. "It was sort of raucous, it was wonderful and irreverent and loving and personal and, you know, we told personal stories and I got to be Jeffrey and I got to play Maura and it was vital for the [LGBTQ] community, I'm so proud of it."

He added: "Regarding how I left the show, I just want to say, I never, ever, ever, ever intended to make anyone feel uncomfortable. Ever. It's just not who I am."

The star joked that his wife could read off a list of his “character defects” but continued to heap praise on the atmosphere created by others on the “Transparent” set.

"We loved each other. We were irreverent. We were honest. We were vulnerable. We had stories that were very, very personal. We trusted one another. It was a set like — we were raucous, it was a set like no other,” he said.

However, the actor previously noted that he was rarely shy about having an attitude on set and even going as far as to yell at his fellow cast and crew members, all behavior that he seems to regret with the benefit of hindsight.

"And I apologize now, if I made anyone, anyone feel vulnerable and I'm sorry," he concluded. "I'm sorry it ended the way it did, but I just wanted to say, you know, I have to say it, I'm so proud of playing Maura and part of the LGBT community and getting that important message out and it's a highlight of my life and I just can't let the day go and I can't leave this studio without saying something. And I love you guys."