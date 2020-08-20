Jay-Z and Pharrell's new song 'Entrepreneur' is about racial inequality in US

Jay-Z and Pharrell Williams will release a new song on Friday and it's about the racial inequalities Black people face in the United States.

Williams, 47, announced the single on Instagram on Thursday and also spoke up about it to Time magazine as a part of his new cover package with the publication called "The New American Revolution." The artist helped curate interviews with a number of big names for the outlet, including Angela Davis, Tyler the Creator and Naomi Osaka, who weigh in racial inequalities in the country with their own experiences.

Williams teased some lines of the new song to help explain its theme.

"In this position with no choice / They imprison young Black boys / Distract with white noise," Williams says in the song, according to Time.

According to the report, Jay-Z also references Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in the track with the lyric, "Black Twitter, what's that? When Jack gets paid, do you? For every one Gucci, support two FUBU's."

“The intention for a song was all about how tough it is to be an entrepreneur in our country to begin with,” Williams tells the magazine. “Especially as someone of color, there’s a lot of systemic disadvantages and purposeful blockages. How can you get a fire started, or even the hope of an ember to start a fire, when you’re starting at disadvantages with regards to health care, education and representation?”

Williams discussed the idea of the "American Dream" with the outlet, which he says has always been "the house and picket fence, the wife and two kids."

"Come on – let's be honest. It's always boiled down to money and an opportunity," he added.

The song will be released at midnight ET.