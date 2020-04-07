Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey pledges over a quarter of his wealth to fight coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Tuesday announced he would donate $1 billion of his equity in Square -- over a quarter of his wealth -- to support COVID-19 relief efforts.

The 43-year-old billionaire made the announcement on Twitter in a series of posts outlining where the money will go.

“I’m moving $1B of my Square equity (28% of my wealth) to #startsmall LLC to fund global COVID-19 relief,” Dorsey wrote.

He said that once the pandemic had been addressed, the fund -- managed by the Start Small Foundation -- will be used for other causes like Universal Basic Income (UBI) and girl’s education and health.

Dorsey said he would transfer shares from Square instead of Twitter because he owns more stock in Square. All transfers, sales and grants to the foundation will be made transparent with a public tracking sheet, he said.

Dorsey said he pledged the money because the “needs are increasingly urgent” and he wants to see the impact in his lifetime.

“I hope this inspires others to do something similar. Life is too short, so let’s do everything we can today to help people now,” he said.

Dorsey’s pledge follows Bill Gates’ charity vowing to dedicate up to $100 million to combat the pandemic. The pledge from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation included up to $20 million that will go toward detecting, isolating and treating the virus with the goal of containing it.