Jason Aldean on having cribs in his tour bus: 'It’s a lot different now than the early part of my career'

When he first started his career Jason Aldean never imagined his tour bus would look like what it does today — full of cribs.

Speaking to Fox News backstage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, the country star admits that life with three kids — daughters Keeley, 15, Kendyl, 9, and 9-month-old son, Memphis — along with one on the way is “exciting.”

“It’s amazing all of the stuff that I forgot with my older two that I have to relearn,” says Aldean. “The house now is definitely different, but it’s cool. It keeps you busy, and [Memphis] tours with us.”

The star went on to describe how different things have become.

“I never in the early days of my touring career thought I would ever see that,” admits the 41-year-old singer, who is expecting his second child, a daughter, with wife Brittany Kerr.

“It’s different,” explains Aldean. “It’s a lot different now than the early part of my career. Things are settled down. Now I got babies. I got playpens sitting outside my bus. I’m watching college football, and [Memphis] is in the playpen. That was never a thing early on. So it’s cool. We’re excited.”

For Aldean and Kerr, they’re super thrilled to have their little ones “close together in age.”

“I think it’s going to be fun,” says the star. “Hopefully, they’ll grow up really close and have a built in best friend. That’s what we were hoping for, so we’ll see.”

In July, Aldean announced that the couple was expecting again with an Instagram post of Memphis wearing a “Big Brother” onesie.