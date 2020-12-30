'Fresh Prince' star Janet Hubert rips Lori Loughlin's prison release: 'To be white, blond and privileged!'

"Fresh Prince of Bel Air" star Janet Hubert is taking Lori Loughlin to task for her involvement in the national college admissions scandal.

A spokesperson at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Dublin, Calif., confirmed to Fox News on Monday that the "Full House" star completed her prison time after serving two months behind bars for her crimes.

Hubert, 64, reacted to Loughlin's release on Twitter, where she weighed in on the actress' privilege.

"So when white actresses commit crimes they get new shows, pilots, etc. Lori Loughlin ...I assume, will get an Emmy for her time in prison. Hmmmm...oh to be white, blond, and privileged! No thanks I would rather be bold, black, and dignified!" Hubert tweeted along with the hashtag #onlyinamerikkka.

On Wednesday, Hubert went on to point out the discrepancy between Loughlin's two-month sentence and the five-year sentence Connecticut mother Tanya McDowell received after pleading guilty to enrolling her son in Norwalk schools, despite living in Bridgeport.

"There is a black woman that is serving 5 years for just using a different address to put her child in a better school. Those who are coming angry for my tweet...I will meet you at the door," Hubert tweeted. "SNL used my photo when talking about this school mess, I was NOT amused. #donnottestme."

When one user supported Hubert's argument, she added: "There are many white parents who are pissed as well. College is expensive and hard to get in. We have to start really pushing back. College should be free anyway."

Representatives for Loughlin did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Loughlin, 56, was handed a two-month term behind bars in August after she and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty to charges stemming from $500,000 payments to scam mastermind William "Rick" Singer to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, recruited onto University of Southern California's crew team. The two had never participated in the sport.

In their plea agreement, Loughlin, agreed to serve two months and pay a $150,000 fine along with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Giannulli, meanwhile, was ordered to pay a $250,000 fine with two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service in addition to a five-month prison sentence.

Earlier this month, Loughlin's 21-year-old daughter, Olivia Jade, spoke to host Jada Pinkett Smith on the "Red Table Talk" about her family's involvement in the scandal. During the candid conversation, she addressed her white privilege and why so many people of color were outraged by her family's actions.

"I understand that just based on my skin color I already had my foot in the door and I was already ahead of everybody else. Right. I think that 100%. I can recognize that going forward," she shared.

She added: "I think that what hasn't been super public is that there is no justifying or excusing what happened because what happened was wrong. And I think every single person in my family can be like, 'That was messed up. That was a big mistake.' But I think what's so important to me is to learn from the mistake, not to now be shamed and punished and never given a second chance because I'm 21. I feel like I deserve a second chance to redeem myself, to show I've grown."

While Loughlin has since reunited with her daughters in California, Giannulli continues to serve his five-month prison sentence at a federal facility in Lompoc, Calif.