‘Jane the Virgin’ star Gina Rodriguez marries Joe LoCicero: ‘I am yours forever’

“Jane the Virgin” star Gina Rodriguez was married to Joe LoCicero on Saturday.

The 34-year-old made the announcement on Instagram Monday with a short wedding video of the ceremony and reception.

“May 4th, 2019 was absolute MAGIC. To my husband Joseph, I am yours forever,” she captioned the video, in part.

The actress thanked everyone who took part in the wedding, including her “Jane the Virgin” co-star, Justin Baldoni, who appeared to officiate the wedding in the video.

Rodriguez also thanked her new brother-in-law, Michael LoCicero, who she said sang her down the aisle.

Last August, Rodriguez confirmed her engagement to Joe LoCicero to People magazine.

“I am [engaged]!” she told the outlet. “He’s the best… We’ve been engaged for like a month – I’ve kept it a secret for a while.”

According to the outlet, the couple met in 2016 when LoCicero guest starred as a stripper on CW’s hit rom-com drama, "Jane the Virgin," and began dating soon after.

She told the outlet that she wanted to keep their engagement low-key in contrast to her highly public life as a Hollywood star.

“I don’t even really want to say it’s happening,” Rodriguez explained to People. “I just want to live! I think there’s a huge blessing in the fact that people care. That’s a beautiful thing, so that feels really good.

She continued: "But another part of me wants to keep a little something that’s just mine, ‘cause there’s not too many things I have like that anymore."

Fox News’ Jack Wisniewski contributed to this report.