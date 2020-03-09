Jane Fonda supporting Bernie Sanders, calling him the 'climate candidate'

Jane Fonda is throwing her support behind Bernie Sanders in the 2020 presidential race due to his position on climate change.

The 82-year-old celebrity spoke ahead of another Fire Drill Friday protest in Los Angeles where she noted that since Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar, two candidates she reportedly donated to, are out of the race, she’s backing Sanders to be the Democratic nominee to go up against Donald Trump in the 2020 general election.

"We have to get a climate president in office, and there’s only one right now, and that’s Bernie Sanders," she told USA Today prior to the rally. "So, I’m indirectly saying I believe you have to support the climate candidate.”

The Super Tuesday Democratic primaries catapulted Vice President Joe Biden to front-runner and, after others vying for the Democratic nomination dropped out, rendered the race to one between Biden and Sanders, I-Vt. Sanders is looking to recapture the momentum that powered him through early states before Biden surged in South Carolina and many of the 14 primary contests Tuesday.

Fonda, who is starring in “Grace and Frankie,” followed a group of people who spoke at a protest in Los Angeles about how climate change has impacted them personally. She gave an impassioned speech clad in her usual red jacket where she took shots at the fossil fuel industry and the “small bunch of white men” getting rich off of it.

“There’s a small bunch of white men getting really rich while they’re destroying the health of the people like the people you heard from. And this is just the tip of the iceberg,” she says in a video shared by a USA Today reporter. “And guess what, it’s happening all across the country and all across the world. And so we have to say ‘no more fossil fuel!’ Windmills are great and solar panels are great and Priuses are great and we have to do all that but it’s not going to matter if we don’t stop the drilling and the franking and the exporting and the refining of fossil fuels.”

Fonda opened up to the outlet about how she’s avoiding jail time after being arrested five times in Washington D.C. doing her Fire Drill Fridays protests. She’s since resumed her efforts in Los Angeles, and avoided handcuffs thanks to a deal her lawyers cut with a D.C. judge. The star explained that she can avoid completing community service and returning to the city for a court date provided she goes at least three months in Los Angeles without getting arrested.

She said that as soon as she’s outside the three-month window, she plans to get arrested protesting climate change once again.

In November, she discussed critics of her aggressive protest strategy saying: "Those people are always going to attack that way. The best way to attack a celebrity is to say, ‘Here she is, doing it for their own glory or promotion or whatever.'

“It doesn’t matter,” she added. “Those people don’t matter. It doesn’t matter. Good people know. I could be doing a lot of other things besides getting out there. And I’ll be there if it’s snowing, raining, sleeting, hurricane, it doesn’t matter. I’m going to be there.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.