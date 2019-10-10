Jana Kramer says picture of topless woman in husband Mike Caussin's phone was sent by a bot

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin are speaking out after revealing that their marriage is in a tough spot due to the country star finding out that an unknown woman sent Caussin a topless photo.

The couple addressed the matter Tuesday in a video interview with "Extra" host Billy Bush, during which Kramer, 35, shared whether she believed her husband was telling the truth that he didn't know the woman.

“I do believe that because I know it was not an actual person,” Kramer said (via People). “It was a bot, but I still do not believe he was going to tell me about it.”

"I totally get why he would delete it and not tell me," she continued. "I get that thought process 100 percent. It’s just that the toll that the trauma kind of takes, I don’t know how much I’ve got left of that to cry out anymore.”

The couple detailed the story earlier this week during an episode of the "One Tree Hill" alum's podcast, “Whine Down with Jana Kramer." Caussin, a recovering sex addict, revealed that he received a topless photo on Oct. 5 from a woman he said he didn't know. The former NFL player deleted the text, but Kramer found it on his Apple Watch.

During the podcast episode, Kramer initially seemed unclear as to whether or not she believed Caussin, given his history of cheating on her.

“I saw it, and … my heart just fell. I was like, it’s here. It’s happened again. I’m such a f---ing idiot … Like, how is this happening again?” she said at the time (via Us Weekly). “I don’t want to live this kind of life. We just moved into this beautiful house, and we had our second kid, and we fought so hard. Why is this happening again?”

Meanwhile, Caussin told Bush: “This has probably been the most difficult thing to date. Everything that we’ve shared, this has probably been the most difficult to swallow.”

"Last night, I couldn’t sleep because I’m tired of feeling like the bad guy and it's because of my shame," he admitted.

However, Caussin went on to say that because he and Kramer are so open about their relationship, they are able to potentially help others who might be going through similar issues.

“With the live podcast that Jana and I do, and we take on tour, that is probably the most impactful feedback,” he stated. “When we hear from men [who] say thank you to both of us for opening up to enable them to open up a little more than they would have in the past.”

The couple married in May 2015 and welcomed daughter Jolie in January 2016, only to separate in August of that year after Kramer found out about Caussin's infidelity. The pair renewed their vows in 2017 and welcomed son Jace in November 2018.

In March, Kramer revealed that Caussin had a relapse in 2018. Although Caussin said at the time that he had not had sex outside his marriage since being caught cheating in 2016, the incident colored her opinion of their current situation.

“Whether he ends up meeting with someone or not … That last relapse, he almost did, and I was going to sign the [divorce] papers,” she explained on her podcast on Monday. “So it’s like, he gets even close to the fire, and I’m gone. I’m like, 'Does he not know that and realize that and love our family enough?'"

