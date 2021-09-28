Jana Kramer opens up about emotional and physical abuse in past relationships months after divorce

Jana Kramer opened up about abusive relationships she's endured in the past in a raw social media post on Monday.

The 37-year-old Hallmark actress penned a lengthy post to her 2 million Instagram followers in which she discusses her journey to healing after apparently being on the receiving end of threats and examples of gaslighting from previous partners.

Kramer's post featured two powerful images of herself holding up pieces of paper with messages. The first shows the country singer looking somber as she gazes down at a message that reads, "I'm broken & I'm not enough" in handwriting. In the second photo, Kramer offers a smile to the camera with another handwritten message that says, "I'm not broken I AM Enough."

She then opened up about conquering "the voices" in her head.

"I’ve been mentally physically and emotionally abused in past relationships. I allowed certain behaviors to continue on because I actually believed the negative voices in my head that were spoken to me," her post begins.

She then shares quotes that appear to have been things that were said to her in her past such as "No one will want you," "you're the problem," and "I'm going to kill you." A fourth reads, "I barely pushed you, don't be so dramatic." Kramer also implied that she was previously told, "You bruise easily, I hardly touched you, you're crazy."

Another quote she shares is, "if you wore something sexier I would sleep with you." Kramer revealed that these negative statements sent her the message that she wasn't "enough" and "I'm not worthy of love."

The single mother of two then got real about how past abusive relationships have stunted the realization of her positive attributes.

"For years I’ve repeated patterns, fallen into the trap of believing those voices, hurting myself and hurting others because of my desire to be chosen, to be enough. And I’ve fallen for the same abuse in a relationship because it’s what I thought I deserved. My healing…your healing…our healing is to stop those negative voices," Kramer added.

"Now is the time to grow, learn, HEAL, and love ourselves. We are enough. You are enough. I am enough," she continued.

The singer then implored her followers to share their own negative self-talk stories and the positive reinforcements they've begun telling themselves afterward, with the hashtag #voicesinmyhead. "Let's choose to believe the positive voices," she concludes in the post.

Kramer's statements come months after she filed for divorce from her ex, Mike Caussin. She cited "adultery" and "inappropriate marital conduct" as her reason for ending their six-year marriage.

The exes share two children: son Jace, 2, and daughter, Jolie, 5,

Meanwhile, Kramer's recent outings with Kristin Cavallari 's ex, Jay Cutler, have fueled dating rumors. Just last week, she opened up about an awkward run-in she encountered when she and Cutler ran into Caussin during a night out.

If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic violence, please contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233 or TTY 1−800−787−3224.