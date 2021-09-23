Jana Kramer details 'strange' run-in with ex Mike Caussin while out with Jay Cutler

Newly single mom Jana Kramer is opening up about the "strange" encounter she experienced when running into her ex Mike Caussin while out with her rumored fling Jay Cutler.

The singer and actress opened up about the awkward run-in on a recent episode of her "Whine Down" podcast. She recalled photos that surfaced of her night out with Cutler, and how the images didn't exactly show everything that went down during the outing.

"You know what's really messed up? My ex was there the same night and the photographer tried to get a picture with all three of us, and I was like 'No, no, no, no, no nice try,'" Jana recalled. "And everyone kind of started laughing, but I was like, 'Not happening.'"

Kramer admitted it was difficult to see her ex-husband in a public setting, talking to other women without her.

JANA KRAMER AND JAY CUTLER PHOTOGRAPHED TOGETHER FOR FIRST TIME DURING NIGHT OUT

"I would say that was really hard to see him there... see him flirt with other girls," Kramer, 37, revealed. "I mean, granted, I was there as well doing my thang, but it was really hard. You know what was hard? It looked so easy for him."

Kramer added: "It looked like it didn't bother him one second, and that hurt, you know? He's just untamed and uncaged and he's happy."

The Hallmark star also detailed the "strange" conversation she had with Caussin, 34.

"I was, like, 'This is awkward,' and he's, like, 'Not at all,'" she explained. "And I was, like, 'Ugh, OK.' I'm glad that he was fine but at the same time… I talked to my therapist about it and just a little piece of me was, like, it would've been nice [for him] to be, like, 'Yeah, this is hard, but I'm glad we can be cordial.' Just acknowledgment that it might hurt a little bit."

Kramer and Cutler, who was formerly married to Kristin Cavallari, were photographed together for the first time earlier this month and are rumored to be dating.

"Jay and Jana had a lot they bonded over with how their divorces played out," a source previously told People magazine .

Kramer filed for divorce from Caussin in April after citing infidelity in court filings. Meanwhile, Cutler and Cavallari revealed they had split up after 10 years of marriage back in 2020.

Cavallari herself has also seemingly moved on with country music star Chase Rice. The two were recently spotted "making out" with each other at a bar, the magazine reported.

"It's still early days and they're not exclusively dating, but they're having a good time and enjoying getting to know each other," a source told the outlet.

