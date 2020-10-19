‘James Bond’ coordinator explains why he spent over $70G on soda for Daniel Craig stunt scene in new movie

A stunt coordinator on the set of the forthcoming James Bond movie “No Time to Die” used significant funds for Coca-Cola.

The soda was used in a stunt scene for Daniel Craig’s stunt double.

Coordinator Lee Morrison, who has a longtime work relationship with Craig, 52, revealed in a recent interview that he needed 8,400 gallons of Coca-Cola for the scene, which cost more than $70,000.

The scene, which is shown in the movie’s trailers, has Craig’s stunt double Paul Edwards on a motorcycle as he jumps off a ramp and over a wall.

In order to prevent the motorcycle from sliding, Morrison sprayed the streets of Matera, Italy with the soda in order to create sticky traction upon landing.

“I spent nearly €60,000 spraying Coca-Cola around Matera,” the stunt coordinator told Total Film magazine (via NME). The cost is about $70,691.

Morrison added: “I’ve been spraying Coca-Cola on slippery surfaces for a very long time…[It] makes things look very clean after it washes off.”

“No Time to Die” was recently pushed back a second time due to the coronavirus pandemic and the shutdown of movie theaters around the world.

It was originally supposed to open in April 2020 but the release date was pushed back to Nov. 12 in the U.K. and Nov. 20 in the U.S.

The latest release date is slated for April 2, 2021 worldwide.

“This thing is just bigger than all of us,” Craig said earlier this month during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” “We just want people to go and see this movie in the right way and in a safe way.”

The 007 star added: “We want to release the movie at the same time all around the world and this isn’t the right time. So fingers crossed April 2 is going to be our date.”