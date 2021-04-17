Inside Derek Jeter’s star-studded 40th birthday bash

Derek Jeter celebrated his 40th birthday with his model girlfriend Hannah Davis and stars including Michael Strahan and Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The Yankees shortstop started with a dinner for 20 at Meatpacking hot spot Catch on Thursday, then headed to 14th Street club The Brickwood, where the party carried on until well after 2 a.m.

A witness said, "Derek looked really happy all night, he was having a great time, and he clearly doesn’t have any worries about turning 40."

Jeter’s birthday dinner was held in a private space on Catch’s roof, where Jeter was joined by Sports Illustrated model Davis, former Yankee catcher Jorge Posada and other members of the Jeter family.

Jeter, who said during his retirement announcement in February that he is ready to start a family, looked "very cozy" with his girlfriend, said a witness, who added, "They were holding hands and he was paying a lot of attention to her." But don’t start speculating yet about a future baby Jeter: Davis was spotted sipping a glass of Champagne during the festivities.

The baseball legend was delighted when a custom-made cake was brought out, shaped like a movie reel showcasing some of the biggest moments of his illustrious career.

The Jeter party moved to Brickwood just before midnight, where a host of friends and stars came over to his table to pay their respects. The witness said, "Michael Strahan, Diddy and LL Cool J all joined Derek’s table throughout the night, along with Tino Martinez and [rapper] Timbaland."

Rapper Black Rob even showed up to perform his hit "Whoa!," which is Jeter’s Yankee walk-up song.

