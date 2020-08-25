'Ink Master' star Daniel Silva sentenced in death of YouTuber Corey La Barrie

Daniel Silva, a former "Ink Master" star, will serve about a year in jail in connection to the death of YouTuber Corey La Barrie.

On Tuesday, Silva was sentenced to 364 days in jail, five years of formal probation, 250 hours of community service and a suspended prison sentence of four years, a press release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said.

His prison sentence could be imposed if Silva violates the terms of his probation, according to the district attorney's office.

'INK MASTER' STAR DANIEL SILVA PLEADS NO CONTEST IN DEATH OF YOUTUBER COREY LA BARRIE

Last month, Silva pleaded no contest to one felony count of gross vehicular manslaughter.

In a statement to Fox News on Tuesday, Silva's attorney Mike Cavalluzzi said they are "grateful" for the sentencing.

"We are so grateful that Daniel has been granted the opportunity of probation in this case and has been spared a state prison sentence. He continues to be remorseful and grief-stricken by Corey’s loss," said the attorney.

YOUTUBE STAR COREY LA BARRIE DEAD ON 25TH BIRTHDAY AFTER CAR CRASH, DRIVER ARRESTED

He continued: "As we have said from the beginning, our hearts are with Corey’s family. While we are pleased with the Court’s sentence, this is no time to celebrate. A bright light has been lost in Corey, and Daniel will always strive to live up to his dear friend’s memory."

Silva was allegedly driving on the night of May 10 with La Barrie in the car, prosecutors previously said, according to a past release. The crash killed La Barrie on his 25th birthday.

According to another press release obtained by Fox News from the Los Angeles Police Department back in May, Silva was allegedly traveling at a high speed when he lost control, "ran off the road and collided with a stop sign and a tree," killing the passenger.

"The driver of the Maclaran exited the vehicle and attempted to leave the scene but was stopped by citizens who came to render aid," the statement read. "No other vehicles were involved in the collision."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The release detailed the Los Angeles Fire Department's response to the scene, stating that Silva and La Barrie were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment, where the YouTuber "succumbed to his injuries."