Iggy Pop once performed while high on elephant tranquilizers, Bebe Buell claims

Iggy Pop once performed — or tried to perform — on elephant tranquilizers, according to Bebe Buell.

The singer and model, who dated Pop in the early ’70s, says in a new essay for PleaseKillMe.com that he was fed the drug before a show at the Kennedy Center in 1973.

Buell says that after a friend of a friend offered him the drug before a show, she was so worried about the punk icon taking it that she ran out of the room to get a member of his band, the Stooges, to try and dissuade him.

WRINKLIEST ROCK STARS REVEALED

“I left him alone with the devil,” she writes, “and soon he was slurring his words and stumbling around.”

IGGY POP TEAMS UP WITH WILLIAM SHATNER

She said, “His attempt at being onstage was quickly aborted as he was unable to perform. I felt helpless and completely embarrassed for him, to have seen this happen to him.”

A review from the time noted that Pop wandered into the audience, and “when he climbed painfully back onstage . . . he appeared to be caked in blood.” (We hear someone had just smashed a PB&J against the singer.)

The review by Mark Jenkins says that after the excursion, Kennedy Center staff sent messengers “to the various Stooges, evidently with pleas that they get their crazed leader offstage.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They cut the mikes shortly after.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.