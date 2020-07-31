Iggy Azalea shows off her ‘baby waist’ in a bikini a month after announcing the birth of her son

Iggy Azalea showed off her post-baby body on Instagram a month after revealing she gave birth to her son, Onyx.

The Australian rapper posted a photo in an orange bikini with a matching orange wig.

“Baby weight. Baby?” Azalea, 30, captioned the photo. “Wait - this a baby waist.”

IGGY AZALEA REVEALS HER SON'S NAME IN NEW INSTAGRAM POST

In the comments, a fan asked about the orange hair and she responded, “Just wanted to match the suit n I'm done now. Back to blonde.”

The new mom also received a ton of praise for her post-baby body.

“Her waist do be SNATCHED,” one fan said. Another simply remarked, “This body.”

“Ugh how are you so perfect?” another person wrote. “You look so stunning omg,” a fan of the “Fancy” rapper said.

IGGY AZALEA REVEALS SHE'S A MOM: 'I LOVE HIM BEYOND WORDS'

Azalea surprised fans last month by announcing the birth of her child on her Instagram Story.

“I have a son,” she wrote.

Azalea added: "I kept waiting for the right time to say something, but it feels like the more time passes, the more I realize I'm always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The rapper also clarified with her fans that her baby was “not a secret” but that she preferred to have some privacy. “I love him beyond words,” she said.

While the father of Onyx Carter is yet to be revealed, Azalea has been linked to rapper Playboi Carter since 2018.