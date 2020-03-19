Ice Cube says he 'can't wait' for Donald Trump to be arrested: 'That’s what I want to do'

Rapper Ice Cube doubled down on the message of his 2018 track directed at Donald Trump noting that he “can’t wait” to see the president in handcuffs after he gets out of office.

The “Friday” actor appeared Monday on New York’s 105.1 FM’s “The Breakfast Club” talk show, where he was asked about his music career before the conversation turned to his 2018 dis track, “Arrest the President,” in which he called for Trump to be arrested telling authorities they’ve “got the evidence.”

The moment came when one of the hosts asked Ice Cube, whose real name is O’Shea Jackson, if he’s still doing music.

ICE CUBES IN CEREAL IS APPARENTLY THE LATEST FOOD TREND, THANKS TO GENE SIMMONS

“I stay in music. I never leave. I’ve got albums out. I’m touring, I got tour dates coming. I never stop. It’s a part of who I am,” the 50-year-old star said. “I love it and it’s really about just being a b-boy and not nothing else, you know? I don’t care about the industry as much as I used to but I do care about the music, doing it, still staying active. I still got stuff to say. So it’s fun.”

That’s when host Charlamagne Tha God chimed in, incorrectly stating the title to Cube’s track.

“I mean you did ‘Impeach the President’ and they did impeach the president,” he said.

“Yeah, I said: ‘Arrest the [President],’” Cube corrected. “They still haven’t gotten to arrest the President. That’s what I want to do.”

“Well, when he gets out that White House, he definitely gonna be in handcuffs,” the host responded.

“Man. I can’t wait to see that, like that [Harvey] Weinstein in those handcuffs, man. That’s a beautiful day.”

ICE CUBE EXPLAINS WHY LAMAR ODOM, OTHER EX-NBA PLAYERS WERE REMOVED FROM BIG3

Ice Cube previously released “Arrest the President” as a way to not only criticize Trump but to get his fans to vote in the 2018 midterm elections.

“Cuffs are ready … Get out there and vote. #ArrestthePresident dropping this Friday,” he tweeted at the time.

The accompanying video released with the song hinted at the “evidence” in question having to do with Trump’s ties to Russia.

The video included a clip of the song and a number of photos related to President Trump and the Russia investigation. Pictures included shots of Trump’s rally, a burning “Make America Great Again” hat, shots of Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shaking hands, asylum seekers at the border and white nationalists marching in at the Unite the Right rally at the University of Virginia.

Ice Cube was heard rapping over the photos, “Arrest the president, you got the evidence, that n----- is Russian intelligence.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The rapper was then asked about his past working relationship with the now-convicted rapist and former Hollywood movie mogul, Harvey Weinstein. Cube admitted that he worked with Weinstein in the past, but has trouble thinking about anything but the actresses he allegedly blacklisted over the years.