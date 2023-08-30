Expand / Collapse search
'Modern Family' child star Nolan Gould is all grown up, shows off ripped physique

The cast included Sofia Vergara, Ty Burrell and Ed O'Neill, among others

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Actor Nolan Gould is a far cry away from the dense yet lovable Luke Dunphy, whom he played for 11 seasons on the hit sitcom "Modern Family."

Only 10 years old when the show premiered, Gould, now 24, has a ripped physique, which he shared on social media for his followers.

Gould posted a photo of himself shirtless, appearing to dab off sweat from his chest as he posed for a scenic shot in the mountains of Colorado. 

The Dunphy family of "Modern Family" including Phil, Claire and their three children Hailey, Alex and Luke split a photo of Nolan Gould (who played Luke) in the wilderness showing off his abs

Nolan Gould played the role of Luke Dunphy on "Modern Family." (Bob DAmico/Getty Images/Nolan Gould/Instagram)

"Four Pass Loop - Maroon Bells, Colorado. 26 miles, more oatmeal packets than can be counted. Aliens were definitely seen," the actor captioned his post on Instagram.

Gould previously shared that he used the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to change his look.

"I spent six months basically on vacation," Gould told People magazine in 2021. "But I feel like now it's time to kind of make a decision on where I want to go with my career, and one of the ways you can do that is by changing my look and my mindset."

"I've been working out an hour and a half everyday with my friend Michael who is a personal trainer. We have a really cool socially-distant setup that has allowed me to get fit while also being safe. It's been nice. Especially being unemployed in quarantine, having a reason to get up and stay motivated. It's been something that's been very healthy and positive for me in quarantine. It's really changed my outlook," he shared.

Nolan Gould in the remains of a scuba diving mask as Luke Dunphy in "Modern Family" split Nolan Gould in a white shirt as a teenaged Luke Dunphy

Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy in season 2 of "Modern Family," left, and season 11. (Michael Desmond/ Tony Rivetti/Getty Images)

"I kind of split stuff up throughout the day. I do an hour of strength training every day, and then 30 minutes of cardio and core throughout the day."

Gould attributed much of his physical transformation to diet adjustments, admitting he was eating more protein and vegetables as opposed to pizza like a "teenage boy/bachelor."

Nolan Gould in a turtleneck and jacket stares at the camera on the carpet

Nolan Gould poses for a picture at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in 2023. (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for SBIFF)

"Actually, for me the biggest thing was cutting out alcohol, for me that's actually been very nice. I feel more clear-headed and have been doing as much writing as possible, being in acting class, taking all the steps I can so when the pandemic's finally over, hopefully I'll just be ready to go to work," he said.

According to IMDb, Gould has two upcoming projects in the works.

"Modern Family" wrapped in 2020.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

