Horatio Sanz accuser claims Lorne Michaels, Jimmy Fallon and Tracy Morgan were ‘enablers’

A woman who accused former "Saturday Night Live" star Horatio Sanz of sexual assault in a lawsuit last year asked a judge this week to add Jimmy Fallon, Lorne Michaels and Tracy Morgan as defendants for enabling the alleged misconduct.

In the new complaint filed in Manhattan Supreme Court, the accuser, identified only as Jane Doe, alleges that "SNL" producer Michaels promoted a predatory environment allowing underage girls to attend "after-parties" and "after-after-parties" where they were plied with alcohol.

The Pennsylvania woman, then 17, said that she was sexually assaulted at an "SNL" party in 2002 hosted by Morgan, where "hired sex workers were part of the entertainment."

She repeatedly told then-cast member Sanz to stop as he allegedly groped her and removed her breasts from her shirt in front Will Ferrell, Tina Fey, Rachel Dratch, Seth Meyers, Maya Rudolph and other "SNL" luminaries, the suit alleges.

Later that night, she says the comedian kissed her and tried to digitally penetrate her in a taxi cab.

"Jane suffered lifelong trauma as a result of Sanz's sexual abuse and all of those at NBC who enabled and condoned it," according to the filing.

"She was profoundly dehumanized as her heroes stood and laughed at her while her teenage body was violated. She felt like she would never be the same. Her mental health and professional aspirations were entirely derailed," the suit says.

In response to the new allegations, an NBC spokesperson told People, "Regardless of Jane Doe's changing narratives, NBC intends to renew its motion to dismiss."

Jane Doe once ran an "SNL" fan page that was hacked. After the breach, Fallon sent her an encouraging email that included a message from Sanz, which kicked off her relationship with the show's fixtures.

A few weeks later, the then-15-year-old attended an "SNL" dress rehearsal and Sanz, 31 at the time, allegedly kissed her on the cheek suggestively, beginning what she called in the suit a "grooming" process.

She began attending the "after-parties" — where she alleges she drank alcohol in front of and with Michaels, Fallon and Morgan, who knew she was underage.

The original lawsuit against NBCUniversal was filed in August 2021. Representatives for NBC, Michaels, Fallon, Morgan and Sanz did not immediately return requests for comment.