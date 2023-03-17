Hollywood stars mourn: Keanu Reeves, Chad Stahelski 'dedicate' fourth 'John Wick' film to Lance Reddick

"John Wick: Chapter Four" star Keanu Reeves; the film's director, Chad Stahelski; and more Hollywood stars are mourning the unexpected death of actor Lance Reddick.

Reddick, who starred in "The Wire," "Fringe" and the "John Wick" franchise, died Friday. He was 60.

In a joint statement to Deadline, Reeves and Stahelski said, "We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick.

"He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly."

Reddick portrayed Charon, a Continental Hotel concierge and close ally to Wick, in all four installments of the franchise. The fourth film debuts in theaters next week.

Lionsgate, the studio behind "John Wick: Chapter Four," shared a statement to the outlet.

"The world of Wick would not be what it is without Lance Reddick and the unparalleled depth he brought to Charon’s humanity and unflappable charisma," the studio said. "Lance leaves behind an indelible legacy and hugely impressive body of work, but we will remember him as our lovely, joyful friend and concierge. We’re stunned and heartbroken, and our deepest condolences go to his beloved family and his fans all around the world."

The official Twitter account for "John Wick: Chapter Four" shared a message Friday, calling the film's star a "kindhearted soul."

"A kindhearted soul, a wonderful human, and a true friend. Be seeing you, Lance Reddick," the statement said.

Wendell Pierce, who starred alongside Reddick in "The Wire," took to Twitter on Friday and wrote, "A man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class. An sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here. RIP."

Actor Ben Stiller honored Reddick in a tweet Friday.

"Lance Reddick was an beautiful and compelling actor. And a beautiful person. He worked with my mom Anne Meara in her play "Afterplay", playing Raziel, the waiter slash angel of death. He was exquisite in that and all he did," Stiller wrote.

"Nothing is lost," he added with a blue heart emoji.

Filmmaker James Gunn wrote that Reddick was "an incredibly nice guy, and an incredibly talented actor."

Adding that Reddick's death is "heartbreaking," Gunn concluded, "My love goes out to all his family, friends, and collaborators."

Jared Harris honored his "Fringe" co-star on Friday.

"No! I loved working on Fringe with him. Gracious, thoughtful & wickedly funny. Later, we tried 2 get an indie Othello off the ground. Every actor has a graveyard of regrets, populated by projects you can’t let go of. That’s 1 of mine. He’d‘ve been magnificent. Ad Astra my friend," Harris wrote on Twitter.

Sofia Vegara's husband, Joe Manganiello, shared a picture with Reddick on Twitter.

"Damn… he was such a great guy and a great actor," he wrote.

Reddick died suddenly of natural causes on Friday morning, his publicist Mia Hansen confirmed in a statement to The Associated Press.

Reddick was best known for his leading role as straight-laced Baltimore Police Lt. Cedric Daniels on the hit HBO series "The Wire." His character headed the narcotics division while contending with corruption within the department.

Reddick starred as special agent Phillip Broyles on the Fox series "Fringe," Matthew Abaddon on "Lost" and Detective Johnny Basil on "Oz." He portrayed Chief Irvin Irving on the Amazon series "Bosch" for its seven-year run from 2014 to 2021.

His other television credits include "CSI: Miami," "The Blacklist," "Quantum Break" and "Resident Evil." Reddick also appeared in "Angel Has Fallen," "Godzilla vs. Kong," "Oldboy" and "Won't Back Down."

