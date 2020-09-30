Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Movies
Published

'Hocus Pocus' cast sets virtual reunion featuring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy

The reunion will raise funds for star Midler's charity New York Restoration Project

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for September 30Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for September 30

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

The cast of "Hocus Pocus" is the latest to jump on the virtual reunion bandwagon.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy -- who starred in the 1993 Halloween classic -- will appear during the live event, which will serve as a fundraiser for the New York Restoration Project.

Midler, 74, founded the nonprofit in 1995. It aims to transform "open space in under-resourced communities to create a greener, more sustainable New York City," according to its website.

The reunion, which will cost $10 to attend and will take place on Oct. 30 at 8 p.m. EST, promises "spectacularly spooky guests" in addition to the trio of stars.

'HOCUS POCUS' SEQUEL COMING TO DISNEY+: REPORT

Kathy Najimy (left), Bette Midler (center) and Sarah Jessica Parker (right) in 'Hocus Pocus.' The trio will virtually reunite on Oct. 30.

Kathy Najimy (left), Bette Midler (center) and Sarah Jessica Parker (right) in 'Hocus Pocus.' The trio will virtually reunite on Oct. 30. (Walt Disney Pictures)

The original film stars the trio of ladies as witches resurrected on Halloween night in Salem, Mass., by a teenage boy.

The film was not particularly successful in its original theatrical run but has since found a cult following, particularly during the Halloween season.

'HOCUS POCUS 2' NOT BRINGING BACK ORIGINAL DIRECTOR KENNY ORTEGA

It was reported last year that a sequel to "Hocus Pocus" was in the works at Disney+, but earlier this month, it was revealed that original director Kenny Ortega would not return for the flick.

Additionally, a remake of the film is in the works at Disney Channel.

Sarah Jessica Parker (left), Bette Midler (center) and Kathy Najimy starred in the 1993 Disney film 'Hocus Pocus.' A sequel to the film is in the works at Disney+ while Disney Channel is planning a remake.

Sarah Jessica Parker (left), Bette Midler (center) and Kathy Najimy starred in the 1993 Disney film 'Hocus Pocus.' A sequel to the film is in the works at Disney+ while Disney Channel is planning a remake. (Freeform)

Midler, who has openly advocated for the sequel, slammed the television remake, telling People magazine it will be "cheap."

“I’m not sure what they’re going to do with my character," said the singer, who played Winifred Sanderson in the original. "My character is very, very broad and I don’t know who they’re going to find to play that.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It is reported that Ortega will also not be involved in the remake.

On Our Radar

Trending in Entertainment