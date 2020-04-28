Hilarie Burton reveals the reason she won't dye her gray roots

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Hilarie Burton has gray hair and isn't afraid to show it.

The "One Tree Hill" alum, 37, took to Instagram this week to announce the special reason she's decided not to touch up her gray roots, along with a picture to prove she's got them.

"The 'silver lining' is literally growing out of my skull. For all of our frontline and essential workers who are too busy to fuss with things like hair color, I grow mine out in solidarity with you," she captioned a photo of herself staring out a window.

The actress appears somber in the photo as her caption expresses gratitude for those risking their own lives to save others amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"When I see it, I'm reminded of all you're doing to keep us safe. I'm reminded that you deserve to be taken care of. I'm reminded that any spare time I have shouldn't be spent on vanity, but rather on helping our heroes," she explained.

Burton said there are many other things she can be doing with her time instead of busting out the hair dye and perfecting her appearance while at home in quarantine.

"I can make 5 masks in the time it would take me to dye my hair. It's a small, silly symbol. Gray hair. Who cares, right? But I hope the nurse or the vet or the store clerk who is feeling tired and overwhelmed knows that it's a visible thing I can show that says 'I'm with you," she concluded the post along with the hashtags #stayhome #protectourhealthcareworkers #protectouressentialworkers.

Burton's admission comes after a number of A-listers have taken to their respective social media accounts to show off how they're combating their gray hair. Eva Longoria uploaded a video tutorial using one of her favorite products to cover up her roots, while Brad Paisley's wife posted a video showing the country star helping her apply hair dye for the first time.

Burton's post received a ton of praise from her followers, including Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' daughter Rumer commenting, "Beautiful words and love the grays."

"Your beauty just keeps growing!!" another follower commented.

"Grey is the new black," another wrote.