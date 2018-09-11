Heidi Klum reveals she ignored Drake's text asking her out

Heidi Klum isn't exactly in her feelings about Drake.

The 45-year-old supermodel appears on Tuesday’s episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," where she praises the host for making her play a game of “Who’d You Rather?” during her last appearance on the program. Klum says that same day, she met her boyfriend, Tom Kaulitz.

"You put it out into the universe! You really did,” Klum tells DeGeneres.

One thing not in the universe was a potential love connection between Klum and Drake, who she selected several times over other celebrities when playing "Who'd You Rather?" on the daytime talk show in February.

"You snooze you lose. He called, like, a week too late,” the "Project Runway" host says of the 31-year-old rapper. "Someone who I know knows him and he asked to have my number and then he texted me. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is so weird!’ but then I never texted him back because I found the love of my life.”

When DeGeneres presses Klum about her decision not to respond to Drake’s text, she admits, "Like, what do you say? You want to go out? And I’m like, ‘No.’ It’s better not to say anything. I’m embarrassed about it.”

She then directly addresses the “In My Feelings” artist, saying to camera, "Drake, I’m sorry I didn’t text you back.”

Though Drake missed out, Klum is perfectly happy with her man.

"I went to the birthday party and there he was!” she recalls. "It was to the point so bad when I couldn’t even look at him. You know when you’re attracted to someone so badly you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t even look at him.’ So, I had to sit next to him instead of across because then I would have had to look at him.”

While Klum seems pretty smitten with her 29-year-old boyfriend, she shuts down engagement and marriage rumors. “We’re not secretly anything,” she says. As for whether she's open to the idea, Klum adds, “Maybe.”