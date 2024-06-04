Expand / Collapse search
Heidi Klum poses topless by the pool to celebrate her birthday, 'Gossip Girl' star Taylor Momsen bitten by bat

'America's Got Talent' judges blown away by middle school janitor's voice, Shania Twain laughs off on-stage blunder

Heidi Klum and Taylor Momsen

Heidi Klum showed some skin to celebrate turning 51, Taylor Momsen had a wild moment while performing on stage. (Getty Images)

'LUCKY AND BLESSED' - Heidi Klum poses topless by the pool to celebrate her 51st birthday: ‘Lucky and blessed.’

'ROCK 'N' ROLL MOMENT' - 'Gossip Girl' star Taylor Momsen bitten by bat while performing on stage, needs rabies shots for 2 weeks.

'CLEANED UP' - 'America's Got Talent' judges blown away by middle school janitor's voice, instantly earns Golden Buzzer.

'I AIN'T NO QUITTER' - Shania Twain laughs off on-stage blunder.

Shania Twain laughs off an on-stage blunder

Country music star Shania Twain currently has a Las Vegas residency. (Getty Images)

OH HENRY! - Meghan Markle would become 'Princess Henry' if stripped of royal title: expert.

'TAKE SAFETY SERIOUSLY' - 'General Hospital' star Johnny Wactor's co-worker claims safety concerns were dismissed ahead of his murder.

TAKE THE WHEEL - 'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak shares reason behind his decision to retire from game show.

A photo of Pat Sajak

Pat Sajak announced his retirement in 2023. His final show is June 7. (Getty Images)

'NEVER THE SAME' - Kathie Lee Gifford turned to faith after her husband's affair: ‘I was never the same.’

‘I DON’T ENJOY LIVING' - Christina Applegate admits 'I don't enjoy living' as she faces 'real depression' amid ongoing battle with MS.

Christina Applegate receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Christina Applegate shares how hard life has been since her MS diagnosis. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)

‘NO STRINGS ATTACHED’ - Britney Spears gets support from former *NSYNC star Chris Kirkpatrick: 'I'm here.'

