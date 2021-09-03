Hayden Panettiere parties with ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson over a year after abuse allegations against him

Hayden Panettiere was spotted partying with her ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson over a year after he was arrested for abusing the actress.

Panettiere, 32, and Hickerson, 32, arrived separately, and the former Disney Channel star left with Caroline D'Amore before her ex.

Hickerson was arrested in 2020 for reportedly assaulting Panettiere in separate incidents between May 2019 to January 2020. He was then sentenced to 45 days in county jail after he pleaded no contest to two counts of injuring a spouse or girlfriend.

Panettiere publicly addressed the alleged abuse at the time.

"I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve," she said on Instagram at the time.

HAYDEN PANETTIERE HANGS OUT WITH EX BRIAN HICKERSON AFTER HIS JAIL STINT

The former couple was recently spotted out and about together. They have reportedly been "working on" their friendship since Hickerson served 13 days behind bars.

"To clarify, I was enjoying a Miller 'Latte' [slang for Miller Lite], and Hayden was not drinking," Hickerson told E! News in July.

"We went to a new restaurant that is Texas-based, and being a Southern guy, I'm a big fan of country music. So yes, there was some line dancing involved. Hayden and I are not back together but are working on a friendship."

He continued, "We have a long history together, and the first step in my recovery as an abuser is making amends. That's exactly what Hayden has been gracious enough to allow me to do."