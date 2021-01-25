Harvey Weinstein's bankruptcy judge confirms sexual misconduct settlement: report

Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct settlement has reportedly been approved by the judge overseeing his company's bankruptcy proceedings.

The now-confirmed settlement resolves most claims from women who have accused the disgraced former movie mogul of sexual misconduct, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The settlement includes $17 million to be divided between the accusers for their misconduct claims via a point system, while an extra $8.4 million will be included for bankruptcy claims unrelated to misconduct allegations.

Nearly 40 women voted to accept the deal earlier this month, the outlet reports.

Next, a sexual misconduct claims examiner will take a look at each claim filed in addition to documents and statements in support of the activity in order to assign a "point award" that will be used to determine how much of the $17 million each accuser will receive.

Each accuser will be given the opportunity to release all future claims against the former producer should their claim be allowed.

The accuser will receive their full payment once they agree to release Weinstein while those that do not choose to release him will only get 25% of the pre-determined amount they are offered. The remainder will go to insurance companies.

Included in the deal is a mandatory perpetual release of claims against board members of The Weinstein Company as well as of the company itself.

The outlet reports that some accusers oppose the deal and feel that those offering accusations of rape should not be evaluated on the same level as those who claim only harassment. Additionally, the financial penalty for not releasing claims -- as well as the mandatory release of claims against others -- has also been strongly opposed by some.

Attorney Genie Harrison represents five accusers and said that her clients "have no doubt" the deal is fair, according to the outlet.

"This is not a close call to us," she said. "My clients view this as a no brainer."

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath agreed on Monday.

"I will not get into an analysis of whether one victim's claim has more validity or more value than another’s," she said. "Every victim of Harvey Weinstein was victimized and deserves to have a say into the plan confirmation. If they choose not to release Mr. Weinstein they have the right to have a jury trial.

They added: "83 percent of the victims have expressed very loudly that they want closure through acceptance of this plan."

Weinstein's attorney did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.