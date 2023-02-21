Expand / Collapse search
Harry Styles
Harry Styles tries 'disgusting' Australian tradition of drinking from a shoe

'As It Was' singer Harry Styles played at a concert in Perth on Monday

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Harry Styles participated in the Australian "Shoey" tradition at his concert in Perth, Australia. For a "Shoey," one drinks out of their shoe and then wears the wet shoe for the rest of the night.

Harry Styles drank out of a shoe at his concert Monday night.

Styles, 29, participated in the "Shoey" tradition as he took the stage in Perth, Australia.

The British musician slipped off one green Adidas sneaker, walked to the back of the stage and poured an unknown liquid inside. He then drank it as fans yelled from the crowd.

"This is one of the most disgusting traditions I've ever witnessed," Styles said on stage.

Harry Styles has been on tour performing throughout the year for his "Love on Tour" show.

Harry Styles has been on tour performing throughout the year for his "Love on Tour" show. (Joseph Okpako)

To participate in a "Shoey," one drinks out of their own shoe and then wears the wet shoe for the rest of the day or night.

The "As It Was" singer added he "will be discussing this with [his] therapist at length."

"I feel like a different person," Styles said with a laugh. "I feel ashamed of myself. It feels so personal. Such an intimate moment to be shared with so many people."

Last month, the former One Direction member suffered a wardrobe malfunction at a Los Angeles concert as he ripped his pants. The moment was captured on video as the audience yelled and Styles immediately covered the large tear with his hands.

Harry Styles appears to get pelted with a flying object during a show in Los Angeles.

Harry Styles appears to get pelted with a flying object during a show in Los Angeles. (@_h00lia_/POP NATION /TMX)

Harry Styles launched his career as a member of the band One Direction.

Harry Styles launched his career as a member of the band One Direction. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

In November, Styles was hit in the face with flying objects as he performed in Los Angeles. Styles was hopping around the stage at the Kia Forum and thanking the audience before closing out the show with his song "Kiwi" when multiple small, circular objects were thrown toward the stage, according to video fans posted online.

At least one object appeared to hit the singer, who can be seen holding his left eye. Styles quickly shook off the hit and continued to wave and thank the audience.

Before that, a viral video appeared to show Styles getting hit in the groin with a bottle that was thrown at the stage during a concert at the United Center in Chicago.

Styles immediately showed signs of discomfort, wincing before saying into the microphone, "Now that's unfortunate."

Fox News Digital's Stephan Sorace and Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.

