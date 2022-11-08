'Harry Potter' actor Leslie Phillips dies at 98

Leslie Phillips, known for his role as the Sorting Hat in the "Harry Potter" franchise has died, Fox News Digital can confirm.

His agent, Jonathan Lloyd, announced Tuesday that Phillips died "peacefully at home" on Monday. He was 98 years old.

"He was at peace and with his loving wife Zara," Lloyd told Fox News Digital. "The best example of a true legend."

Phillips is credited with 174 roles throughout his career, according to IMDB. Most notably, he appeared in "Venus," the "Carry On" franchise, "Doctor in the House," and more.

He also completed "Darkheart Manor" before his death, although it hasn't yet been released.

The English actor was also known for his catchphrases, "Ding dong," "Well, hello," and "I say!" He spoke about the popularity of "Ding dong" in his memoir released in 2012.

"The first time I'd uttered those two words I would never have believed that I would become so inescapably linked with them in the minds of the public for the next 50 years and still counting," he wrote, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "Even today, I'm regularly Ding-Donged as I walk through the streets of London."

Phillips was born in Tottenham, North London, on April 20, 1924. He studied drama, dance and elocution at the Italia Conti Stage School before serving as a lieutenant during World War II.

After the war, he began getting leading roles on the stage and screen. His big break came in 1957 when he appeared in the Gene Kelly musical "Les Girls."

In the 1980s, he joined the Royal Shakespeare Company and played roles such as Falstaff in "The Merry Wives Of Windsor."

Phillips is survived by his wife and four adult children from a previous relationship.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.