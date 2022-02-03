‘Flowers in the Attic’ star Harry Hamlin reveals why he chose role in prequel: 'Pretty hungry to go to work'

Harry Hamlin was "hungry to go to work" when he chose to take on a role in the "dark" Lifetime miniseries, "Flowers in the Attic: The Origin."

Hamlin, 70, is starring as the father figure in Lifetime's adaption of Andrew Neiderman's novel, "Garden of Shadows."

"I was not that familiar with ‘Flowers in the Attic’ when I was offered this part," Hamlin told press during Lifetime's TCA Winter Press Tour panel. "And I quickly found out how dark it was. And my part of it, being dad, I'm not in the darkest part of the piece."

"During COVID, I only did two projects since the pandemic began, so I was pretty hungry to go to work. And then to see this cast, this extraordinary cast, and to be part of that I was so grateful to have the opportunity."

The miniseries stars Jemima Rooper and Max Irons. Kelsey Grammer, Kate Mulgrew, Paul Wesley, T’Shan Williams, Hannah Dodd and Alana Boden also star in the series alongside Hamlin.

"'Flowers in the Attic: The Origin' tells the story of the headstrong and determined Olivia Winfield (Rooper) who is working alongside her beloved father (Hamlin) when she finds herself unexpectedly wooed by one of the nation’s most eligible bachelors, Malcom Foxworth (Irons). After a whirlwind romance, Olivia finds herself as the mistress of the imposing Foxworth Hall, where she soon discovers that the fairytale life she expected has quickly become a nightmare," the show's synopsis reads.

"Flowers in the Attic: The Origin" will premiere in summer 2022.

Hamlin's love for "period pieces" also attracted him to the Lifetime miniseries.

"I love doing period pieces," Hamlin told press. "My training is classical, and so I'm very much attracted to anything period."

"The wardrobe in this piece is extraordinary," he added. "And I did, I must say, when they built a jacket for me — that was amazing — and when I put that on, I immediately found Mr. Winfield. So, yeah, I do kind of lean on that sort of thing. And also I'm a method actor. But those kinds of accoutrement definitely helped."

Hamlin is known for his roles in "Clash of the Titans" and "L.A. Law." He is married to "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna. The couple shares two daughters; Amelia and Delilah Hamlin.