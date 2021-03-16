Harry Connick Jr. talks how faith guided him through the pandemic: 'You're never really alone'

Harry Connick Jr. combined two of the most meaningful aspects of his life together for a new project: music and faith.

For his new album, "Alone With My Faith," Connick Jr wrote, arranged, and recorded the entire project alone in his home studio during the pandemic.

He performed all the instruments and vocals while in lockdown with his family and hopes the final product will lift people's spirits after a sad and tragic year.

"I started thinking about all of the people out there who may be feeling what I'm feeling, which is uncertainty and fear," he told Fox News while promoting the album. "Then you start thinking about all of the amazing men and women on the front lines, health care workers, garbage collectors, teachers, anybody who was helping to keep our lives as normal as possible."

The Grammy-winner said the pandemic even made him reflect about "my own faith" which "was pretty helpful in getting me through [hard times] and continues to be helpful."

"But sometimes I struggled with it and questioned it," he admitted. "So I decided to start writing songs, performing some songs that everybody knew and combining them to make a record that I hoped would transcend the Christian faith and maybe reach people of all faiths."

Connick Jr. explained how he hopes his music can make people feel less isolated. "That's was what makes this record special, because I feel like I'm with people in spirit," he said.

The Emmy-winner added how if you have faith "you're never really alone" and making this album "functionally got me through a tough time in my life."

Connick Jr. also worked with his eldest daughter, Georgia, on the album cover and shooting the music video "Alone With My Faith."

She a "brilliant, powerful woman, and [having her] direct me was like a dream come true. I can't even tell you how proud I am of her," he gushed.

He said the silver lining of "all of the sadness and tragedy that we've all experienced over the last year" has been family time.

"It's something that never would have happened," Connick Jr. reflected. "It's been an amazing gift to be able to spend [this] much time with them."

FOX's Ashley Dvorkin contributed to this report.