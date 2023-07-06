Harrison Ford mocks Conan O’Brien after 'Star Wars' dis: ‘You can't f---ing remember'

Looks like Indiana Jones can crack more than a whip.

Harrison Ford was quick to correct Conan O'Brien after the former talk show host made an awkward flub at Ford's expense, while the star appeared on his "Needs a Friend" podcast.

"I refer you to this piece of paper here that says ‘Born and raised in Chicago to an Irish/German father,'" O’Brien said, holding up a notepad, defending why he thought Ford had German blood in him.

Taking a look at O'Brien's notes, Ford quipped, "If that's the quality of your research – and I imagine it is because right there it says Harrison Ford and then you had to write down Han Solo."

"Yeah, I did," the comedian told Ford.

"You can't f---ing remember that?" Harrison retorted.

The 80-year-old starred as Han Solo in three "Star Wars" films from 1978-1983.

"No, I can't. I can't remember Han Solo… I wrote [it] down because I had heard you were in some of the ‘Star Wars’ films. And this was news to me! Because I've seen those films, and I don't exactly think you, ‘popped’" he emphasized with air quotes.

Ford's jaw dropped, and a dramatic apology was delivered by O'Brien.

"I'm sorry," he yelled.

"Woah," Ford said, astounded.

"I mean, I remember Chewbacca, I remember uh, the bad guy with the black helmet… and then there's some people," O'Brien continued.

Ford got the last laugh however, jabbing O'Brien in his most sensitive spot.

"How come you're not still on television?" he asked the former "Tonight Show" host who famously flamed out after one year.

"I think it's quite obvious why I'm not still on television," O'Brien conceded with a laugh.

O'Brien found more success with his late night show "Conan." It was on the air from 2010 to 2021.

Ford knows a thing or two about saying goodbye to things he loves. His most recent film "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" will be his last time starring as the famed archeologist.

He has played Indiana Jones five times throughout the popular franchise. During an emotional interview with BBC Radio 1, Ford shared his gratitude for his fans as this chapter comes to a close.

"I must say to you thank you sincerely," Ford tearfully added. "It means the world to me."