Harrison Ford mocks Conan O’Brien after 'Star Wars' dis: ‘You can't f---ing remember'

'Indiana Jones' star Ford played Han Solo in the 'Star Wars' franchise

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Harrison Ford praises ‘other people’ for making him shine on screen Video

Harrison Ford praises ‘other people’ for making him shine on screen

‘1923’ actor Harrison Ford talks becoming a star during a time when movies had huge impact on culture.

Looks like Indiana Jones can crack more than a whip.

Harrison Ford was quick to correct Conan O'Brien after the former talk show host made an awkward flub at Ford's expense, while the star appeared on his "Needs a Friend" podcast.

"I refer you to this piece of paper here that says ‘Born and raised in Chicago to an Irish/German father,'" O’Brien said, holding up a notepad, defending why he thought Ford had German blood in him.

Taking a look at O'Brien's notes, Ford quipped, "If that's the quality of your research – and I imagine it is because right there it says Harrison Ford and then you had to write down Han Solo."

Harrison Ford smiles on the red carpet for "Indiana Jones"

Harrison Ford dissed Conan O'Brien after he made a comment about his role in "Star Wars." (Hannes P Albert/picture alliance)

"Yeah, I did," the comedian told Ford.

"You can't f---ing remember that?" Harrison retorted.

The 80-year-old starred as Han Solo in three "Star Wars" films from 1978-1983.

Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford in character for "Star Wars"

Harrison Ford starred in three "Star Wars" movies as Han Solo. (Sunset Boulevard/Corbis)

"No, I can't. I can't remember Han Solo… I wrote [it] down because I had heard you were in some of the ‘Star Wars’ films. And this was news to me! Because I've seen those films, and I don't exactly think you, ‘popped’" he emphasized with air quotes.

Ford's jaw dropped, and a dramatic apology was delivered by O'Brien.

"I'm sorry," he yelled.

Conan O'Brien salutes the crowd on stage while holding a microphone

Conan O'Brien joked that he didn't think Harrison Ford "popped" in "Star Wars." (Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

"Woah," Ford said, astounded.

"I mean, I remember Chewbacca, I remember uh, the bad guy with the black helmet… and then there's some people," O'Brien continued.

Ford got the last laugh however, jabbing O'Brien in his most sensitive spot.

"How come you're not still on television?" he asked the former "Tonight Show" host who famously flamed out after one year.

"I think it's quite obvious why I'm not still on television," O'Brien conceded with a laugh.

O'Brien found more success with his late night show "Conan." It was on the air from 2010 to 2021. 

Ford knows a thing or two about saying goodbye to things he loves. His most recent film "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" will be his last time starring as the famed archeologist. 

He has played Indiana Jones five times throughout the popular franchise. During an emotional interview with BBC Radio 1, Ford shared his gratitude for his fans as this chapter comes to a close.

"I must say to you thank you sincerely," Ford tearfully added. "It means the world to me." 

Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones in a screengrab from the movie

Harrison Ford stars as Indiana Jones in "Raiders of the Lost Ark," 1981. (CBS via Getty Images)

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

