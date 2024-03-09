Harrison Ford says 'Indiana Jones' theme music was played during his colonoscopy: 'Follows me everywhere'

Harrison Ford revealed that he heard the iconic "Indiana Jones" theme music playing while he was undergoing a recent colonoscopy.

The 81-year-old actor has played the titular archaeologist in the blockbuster adventure franchise since the first "Indiana Jones" movie, "Raiders of the Lost Ark," premiered in 1981. During a recent interview with Variety, Ford discussed the music of John Williams, the legendary composer behind the film series' signature theme song, "The Raiders March."

"As I often remind John, his music follows me everywhere I go — literally," he said. "When I had my last colonoscopy, they were playing it on the operating room speakers."

Williams scored the five "Indiana Jones" movies, including "Raiders of the Lost Ark," 1984's "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," 1989's "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade," 2008's "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" and 2023's "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."

"The Raiders March" was featured on the soundtracks of all five "Indiana Jones" films. A five-time Academy Award winner, Williams, 92, became the oldest Oscar nominee in history this year when he received his 54th nod for scoring "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."

Williams has frequently collaborated with "Indiana Jones" creator George Lucas and the director of the franchise's first four films, Steven Spielberg. He composed the scores for "Jaws," "E.T. The Extraterrestrial," "Schindler's List," "Close Encounters of the Third Kind,""Jurassic Park," "Saving Private Ryan" and nine of the "Star Wars" movies.

During his interview with Variety, Ford described Williams as "a gracious, gracious guy." The "1923" star also revealed that he enjoys joining Williams during the conductor's recording sessions.

"It’s a delight to see him work with the orchestra — just the pleasure of being able to sit in a room and process the remarkable attention that each beat of the music gets," Ford said. "And their respect for him and his respect for them is just so much fun to watch."

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" was the only "Indiana Jones" movie that wasn't created or directed by the franchise's original visionaries, Lucas and Spielberg, though both served as executive producers. However, Ford returned for his final outing as one of his most famous characters.

Williams initially signed on only to write character themes for the last installment, but he eventually composed the music for the entire movie. During a 2023 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Williams explained why he decided to commit to the project.

"Very frankly," Williams said. "I thought to myself: Well, I really don’t want somebody else to do that. It was like when I was doing ‘Star Wars,’ you know. I thought: If I can possibly do it, I should try to do it."

