Henry Winkler is just happy to be here 50 years after the debut of "Happy Days."

The actor, who memorably played Fonzie on the beloved sitcom for all eleven seasons, spoke with Fox News Digital at the Critics Choice Awards Sunday night.

"50 years? Where’s my walker?" Winkler, who was nominated for best supporting actor in a comedy series for "Barry," joked.

"You know it’s amazing I’m still standing, but I’m here, and I’m grateful," he continued.

Winkler also shared that his time on the show is one he still cherishes.

"The first day to the last day, what a wonderful experience that was," he said, adding, "I just spoke to Ron [Howard], who’s making a movie in Australia, yesterday, we are as tight as a family."

"Happy Days" debuted on ABC on January 15, 1974, and starred Winkler, Ron Howard, Marion Ross, Erin Moran and Tom Bosley.

Created by Gary Marshall, it was set in the 1950s and 60s Midwest, and followed the life and times of Richie Cunningham (Howard) and his friends and family. It was one of the most successful sitcoms of all time, and spawned several spin-off series, including "Laverne & Shirley," "Mork & Mindy" and "Joanie Loves Chachi."

Winkler’s character of Arthur "The Fonz" Fonzarelli quickly grew in popularity, something Winkler admitted could have caused friction on set.

As he told Fox News Digital during the release of his memoir, "Being Henry: The Fonz…and Beyond," last October, Winkler said, "I was always careful never to flaunt anything that was happening to me on the sound stage in front of the cast members, including him. I'm lucky [my character’s popularity] was happening, but I was a member of an ensemble, which was higher than bragging."

Winkler also shared that he learned a lot from Howard.

"I learned a lot from Ron," the 78-year-old reflected. "He was completely grounded by his parents, who never allowed any bad behavior. He was being a professional. This was his job, and I learned from watching him. I’m older — 10 years older — so I had the experience of theater and commercials on the East Coast on how to be a professional. I never doubted my responsibility for what I had to do, but I still had a lot to learn."