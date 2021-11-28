Hanukkah 2021: Celebrities celebrate the holiday with their followers

Sunday marks the first night of Hanukkah, and celebrities far and wide are taking to social media to share the beginnings of their celebration.

The eight-day Jewish holiday is known as "the festival of lights" and usually kicks off in late November or mid-December, meaning Jewish people around the world are celebrating earlier than usual. This year, it falls on the same weekend as the Thanksgiving holiday for Americans.

Because show business attracts people from all cultures, religions and backgrounds, many take to social media to celebrate the holiday with their fellow Jewish followers. Each year, social media is flooded with stars showing off their lit menorahs and wishing each other well as they document all the usual traditions throughout the season.

And 2021 is no different. To help keep track of all of the stars who celebrate Hanukkah this year, below is a rundown of some of the celebrities who have publicly posted about the holiday this year.

Some addressed the year in character, such as "Sesame Street" character Elmo, who shared a video message with his followers.

"Elmo wants to wish everybody a Happy Hanukkah! Elmo loves you!" the account's tweet reads.

"Happy Chanukah! And Disco Disco to all! Love, The Zohan," wrote Adam Sandler, somewhat reprising his role from the 2008 film "You Don't Mess With The Zohan."

Other stars like Tara Reid took to Twitter as themselves.

"Happy Hanukkah to all of my awesome Jewish friends and fans," Reid wrote.

"They’re. Here. Shabbat Shalom!" wrote actor Josh Malina over a video of him frying latkes.

Rosanna Arquette wished one of her followers a happy Hanukkah directly and shared Adam Sandler's famous "Hanukkah Song" with her followers as well.

"Happy Hanukkah! #Hannukah," wrote actress Lydia Cornell.

Musical acts HAIM and the Foo Fighters announced they are releasing live streams, giveaways and more throughout the holiday.