Halle Berry goes pantsless while modeling boyfriend Van Hunt’s t-shirt: ‘Saturday swingin’

Halle Berry is living her best life.

The 54-year-old actress pulled double duty on Saturday when she shared a steamy snap of herself modeling her boyfriend and musician Van Hunt’s official merchandise – the filtered image setting the perfect mood for social media.

“That time I was Saturday Swingin’ with my man @vanhunt,” the “Monster’s Ball” performer captioned the pantsless pic on Instagram as she posed in a Van Hunt T-shirt printed with the singer-songwriter’s name in a bold orange font.

Berry carried on the influencer-style look with a brown cap and a drink.

She also shared a similar photo back in September when she confirmed her relationship with the 50-year-old musician and Berry looked just as cheeky in that image as well – donning a black and orange “Van Hunt” top and a similar beverage.

After posting her latest feel-good image, the “Catwoman” star even traded comments with some of her fans.

“Isn’t good love amazing?” one fan asked, to which Berry replied, “Yas it IS!”

Berry isn’t shy about the fact she’s married and divorced three separate times and added a glimpse of insight into her maturation in another exchange with a fan of hers.

“When it was never ‘You’ … Just your bad choices in men. Love this,” wrote the commenter. “I understand what you are saying. We live…we all learn,” Berry replied.