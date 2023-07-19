Gwyneth Paltrow slams idea women should be 'frozen in time': 'Definitely a double standard'

Gwyneth Paltrow isn't on board with women being "frozen in time."

Paltrow, 50, explained women being judged more than men for aging is "culture's problem" in a new interview, as she revealed her skincare and workout routine.

"I think it’s culture’s problem [that women seem to be judged more on getting older than men]. It’s not ours!" she told British Vogue. "As women, we want to be healthy, we want to be aging. This idea that we’re supposed to be frozen in time is so weird."

"I love it when I hear somebody like Andie MacDowell, with her beautiful gray curls, talking about embracing aging and the difference between how we handle a George Clooney [compared to how most women are perceived]. It’s handsome to go gray [as a man], but for women it’s like, ‘What do you plan to do about your wrinkles and your aging skin?’ There’s definitely a double standard. But again, we want to be aging!"

Andie MacDowell, who Paltrow referenced, chose to go full gray and recently spoke about aging.

"I was struggling and I'm much more comfortable with where I am right now," MacDowell told People magazine. "I love being an older woman. I really enjoy it. And it doesn't feel less sexy."

MacDowell is an example of someone in Hollywood who has chosen to skip the plastic surgery and embrace aging — which Paltrow agrees with. However, the actress emphasized it's important for women to be "empowered" to age in whatever way they'd like.

"I think we want to be setting examples of how you can age. Every woman should do it how they want to do it," Paltrow told the outlet. "Some women want to address every single thing aesthetically, and some women want to be a fabulous French grandmother who doesn’t ever do anything. Everybody should be empowered to do it how they want to."

The Oscar-winning actress has faced tremendous backlash over the years for her beliefs and comments, including drama over her "starvation diet."

Paltrow revealed she eats bone broth for lunch and mostly veggies for dinner. After being accused of promoting starvation, Paltrow explained herself on Instagram. "I eat full meals," she insisted. "I also have days where I eat whatever I want, French fries or whatever. My baseline has been to try to eat healthy and try to eat foods that really calm the system down."

The "Shakespeare in Love" star also came under fire when she announced she and ex-husband Chris Martin planned to "consciously uncouple" rather than divorce after 10 years of marriage. She reflected on the backlash in a 2020 op-ed writing, "The public's surprise gave way quickly to ire and derision. A strange combination of mockery and anger that I had never seen. The intensity of the response saw me bury my head in the sand deeper than I ever had in my very public life."

The lifestyle brand Goop, founded by Paltrow, has also been slammed for promoting "vagina barbells" and excessively expensive items.

