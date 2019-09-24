Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Gwen Stefani
Published

Gwen Stefani didn't know who boyfriend Blake Shelton was before 'The Voice'

By Viktoria Ristanovic | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Sept. 24Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Sept. 24

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for Sept. 24 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Blake Shelton who? Gwen Stefani certainly didn't know who her current boyfriend was until after they met on "The Voice."

“I didn’t even know he existed before the show,” the "Sweet Escape" singer, 49, revealed to Andy Cohen during his SiriusXM Radio Andy show on Monday.

“I didn’t even know that he was a human being on this planet," she admitted.

Blake Shelton performs 'God's Country' during the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Blake Shelton performs 'God's Country' during the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (eff Kravitz/FilmMagic for ACM via Getty Images)

No hard feelings here though, since Shelton, 43, couldn't recognize his now-girlfriend's hit song "Hollaback Girl" on his last appearance on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" in 2018.

BLAKE SHELTON SAYS GWEN STEFANI REPLACING ADAM LEVINE ON 'THE VOICE' HELPED SAVE SEASON 17

During her appearance on Fallon's show on Monday, Fallon played the part where Shelton blanked during her hit song, "Hollaback Girl." The pop star reacted with humor to Shelton's embarrassment and even defended him.

“Oh, my God,” she laughed. “That is so funny. He should have known that one, but he’s country, he doesn’t listen to, like, [pop music].”

Singer Gwen Stefani (L) and recording artist Blake Shelton attend the grand opening of the "Gwen Stefani - Just a Girl" residency at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino.

Singer Gwen Stefani (L) and recording artist Blake Shelton attend the grand opening of the "Gwen Stefani - Just a Girl" residency at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. (Getty)

Stefani and Shelton fell in love on set in 2015 during the ninth season of the singing competition show. They both began to date after splitting from their respective spouses, Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert.

BLAKE SHELTON IN NO RUSH TO MARRY GWEN STEFANI, 'CAN'T IMAGINE' WORKING ON 'THE VOICE' WITHOUT ADAM LEVINE

“He’s so good at the show,” Stefani gushed to Cohen about Shelton.

“I mean, he’s just so magical. Blake is literally a unicorn. Like, anywhere he goes, people are just attracted to him,” she said. “He’s such an incredible talent.”

The "Rich Girl" songstress returned for season 17 of NBC's "The Voice," and has replaced Adam Levine.

BLAKE SHELTON REVEALS GWEN STEFANI'S SWEET 'HANDMADE' BIRTHDAY GIFT

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. (Getty)

“I thought it was gonna be [extra] this time because I feel like we’re so far into the relationship and it’d been such a long time since I’d been on the show and I didn’t know how we would be just us and competing,” the American Music Award winner told Cohen about returning to "The Voice" and dating Shelton, who has been a coach on the show for years.

Stefani also praised Shelton during an appearance on "Today" on Monday for being a good dad to her kids -- Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5 -- from her previous marriage to Rossdale.

BLAKE SHELTON STEALS A KISS WITH GWEN STEFANI AT LUKE BRYAN CONCERT

“He is a good dad, actually. He’s been helping me out a lot. I literally get to the point where I’m like, ‘You’ve got to get home. Come help!’ It’s hard. I have three boys," the Grammy Award winner stated.

Kingston Rossdale, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale, and Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale attend STX Films World Premiere of "UglyDolls" at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on April 27, 2019.

Kingston Rossdale, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale, and Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale attend STX Films World Premiere of "UglyDolls" at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on April 27, 2019. (Getty)

“Blake loves getting dirty with the boys. They’re always playing basketball or running around,” a source told Us Weekly in June. “They love it there [Shelton's Oklahoma ranch] because it’s just the five of them out on the land, hunting or hiking.”

Stefani also revealed to Cohen that she’s not nervous about singing in front of her boyfriend anymore. However, she was a nervous wreck when they were first began to get to know each other.

“When we first met, we had written a song together called 'Go Ahead and Break My Heart,'” she said, referencing to their 2016 track.

Musicians Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 28, 2016.

Musicians Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 28, 2016. (Reuters)

“I remember he came over, we were going to practice it for the first time. I mean we had hardly barely even hung out. I think I sweated through my entire clothes trying to sing while he played the guitar,” she confessed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We wrote this song and we weren’t even in the same song when we wrote it," Stefani said. "He sent me a verse and then I sent him back on my phone the answer to it in the song. That was definitely exciting. I guess more exciting than nerves."