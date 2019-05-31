Guy Benson’s Fox News Radio show expands, shifts to afternoons

Guy Benson’s role on Fox News Radio will increase with the debut of the expanded “The Guy Benson Show” on June 3 at 3 p.m. ET, Fox News Radio vice president John Sylvester announced on Thursday.

Benson, who previously co-hosted “Benson & Harf” with former FNC contributor Marie Harf, will now host the three-hour nationally syndicated program on a daily basis from Washington, D.C.

“Starting on Monday, we will be coming to you with the same show, same host, great fun, wonderful guests, 3-6- p.m. Eastern Time,” Benson said Thursday. “We are really, really excited for this opportunity.”

“The Guy Benson Show” will air across Fox News Radio’s affiliate network, Sirius XM Channel 450, the Fox News app, the Fox News Podcast Network and FOX Nation. Benson slides into the afternoon timeslot previously occupied by the “Tom Shillue Show,” as Shillue will now focus on his FOX Nation program “Quiz Show” and other Fox News roles.

“It’s an honor,” Benson said. “I’m really stoked… this is a fresh start for a fresh show.”

Benson began hosting a solo show earlier this year when Harf left the network to pursue a career in politics. In addition to the expanded radio gig, Benson will provide political commentary across Fox News Channel programming and serve as the political editor of Townhall.com. “The Guy Benson Show” will continue to examine politics and culture with unique conversation from a conservative perspective.

Benson – who served as a Media Fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution and a Visiting Fellow at Harvard University’s Institute of Politics – was named to Forbe’s prestigious “30 under 30” in 2015.