Fox News contributor Guy Benson marries boyfriend Adam Wise in California's Napa Valley

Fox News contributor Guy Benson married his boyfriend of four years, Adam Wise, on Saturday.

The couple tied the knot in front of 150 guests at the Charles Krug Winery in Napa Valley, Calif., People reported.

Wise, 24, said of Benson, “We’re both organized and driven human beings. We just work well together. We’re best friends. He’s my home.”

Benson, 34, is also the political editor for Townhall.com. Wise is a consultant for the federal government, according to the report.

The pair met after Benson came out as gay on Fox News' "The Kelly File" in 2015, where he'd been promoting his book, "End of Discussion."

"In the book, in a footnote, I came out as gay because there was a whole chapter about gay rights and the religious liberties, and I felt like it was important for me to disclose to the audience just ethically, yes, from a journalism perspective," Benson explained.

Wise was watching the segment at home with his family in Colorado and said it sparked him to email Benson.

"I wanted help reconciling being a conservative and being gay. I’d come out, I’d been out for a while," Wise said.

Guests at the wedding included Kelly, as well as Katie Pavlich and Hugh Hewitt.