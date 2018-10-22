Guillermo del Toro to direct 'Pinocchio' movie for Netflix

Guillermo del Toro has found a new movie project: “Pinocchio.”

The Mexican filmmaker, 54, is going to helm a “stop motion musical” version of the story set in 1930s Italy, the streaming service announced Monday.

“No art form has influenced my life and my work more than animation and no single character in history has had as deep of a personal connection to me as Pinocchio,” the Oscar-winner said in a statement.

The director also included a brief synopsis for the project.

“In our story, Pinocchio is an innocent soul with an uncaring father who gets lost in a world he cannot comprehend,” del Toro added. “He embarks on an extraordinary journey that leaves him with a deep understanding of his father and the real world.”

Del Toro is also going to be a writer and producer for the upcoming movie.

The company revealed Patrick McHale is set to co-write the screenplay and Mark Gustafson is going to co-direct the movie.

“We are incredibly excited to expand our relationship with Guillermo and we know that his deeply touching vision for bringing Pinocchio to life on Netflix will be embraced by audiences the world over,” Melissa Cobb, vice president of kids and family at Netflix, said in a statement.

Del Toro's connection with the company spans multiple projects: he created “DreamWorks Trollhunters,” a children’s show that’s currently available on the platform, with two other installments, called “3Below” and “Wizards,” set to come out in 2018 and 2019, respectively, Netflix says.

Another del Toro creation, “Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight,” has yet to be released.