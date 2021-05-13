Expand / Collapse search
Family
Published

Granger Smith, wife Amber reveal name of fourth child that honors late son River

The couple's son died in a tragic drowning incident in 2019

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
Granger Smith and wife Amber have revealed the name of their fourth child's name.

The couple revealed on YouTube that their late son, River, will be honored through the moniker of their unborn fourth child, a boy. They've chosen to name their future son Maverick Beckham Smith.

The first three letter's of River's name – R, I, V – are included in the name Maverick.

"I wanted this baby to have his own identity, and I didn't want him to be so tied to River," Amber explains in the video (via Entertainment Tonight). "But I did want him to have a little piece of his brother in his name."

GRANGER SMITH, WIFE AMBER EXPECTING A BABY BOY AFTER DEATH OF 3-YEAR-OLD SON RIVER: ‘GOD GAVE US A MIRACLE’

Meanwhile, Granger pointed out that their future newborn son's middle name, Beckham, means "home by the river."

Granger Smith and his wife Amber lost their son River, 3, in 2019 following a tragic drowning incident.

Granger Smith and his wife Amber lost their son River, 3, in 2019 following a tragic drowning incident. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

River died at the age of 3 in June 2019 following a tragic drowning accident. The Smiths first announced the fourth pregnancy back in March on Instagram. The country singer shared a touching video which features son Lincoln, 7, and daughter London, 9, paying tribute to their late sibling while announcing the big news of an upcoming brother.

"Dear River, because of the life you lived, we have known so much joy," Granger, 41, said before grabbing on to son Lincoln’s hand. "River, because of the life you lived, we laughed a whole lot," added Lincoln.

"And because of the life you lived, we’ve cried a whole bunch too," London then chimed in.

"Dear River, because of the life you lived, we’ve grown closer to God," Granger said before Amber spoke out about her late son.

"And God gave us a miracle," Amber said. "Sweet Riv, because of the life you lived, very soon you are going to have a baby brother."

The couple is welcoming a baby boy in August.

The couple is welcoming a baby boy in August. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The family further elaborated on their excitement in the caption, noting that "life isn’t perfect" but "NEVER hopeless."

"We’re pregnant. I don’t have many words for this video. Life isn’t perfect. Sometimes it’s beat up and broken but it’s NEVER hopeless," Granger wrote. "God promises that. Our story isn’t finished yet, and neither is yours! Through our suffering and joy, God’s glory radiates through it all!"

Amber posted the same video on her Instagram along with a lengthy caption, noting that the "past couple of years have been so rough but also so full of so much joy."

Melissa Roberto covers entertainment at Foxnews.com. You can reach her at Melissa.Roberto@fox.com.

