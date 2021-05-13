Granger Smith, wife Amber reveal name of fourth child that honors late son River

Granger Smith and wife Amber have revealed the name of their fourth child's name.

The couple revealed on YouTube that their late son, River, will be honored through the moniker of their unborn fourth child, a boy. They've chosen to name their future son Maverick Beckham Smith.

The first three letter's of River's name – R, I, V – are included in the name Maverick.

"I wanted this baby to have his own identity, and I didn't want him to be so tied to River," Amber explains in the video (via Entertainment Tonight). "But I did want him to have a little piece of his brother in his name."

Meanwhile, Granger pointed out that their future newborn son's middle name, Beckham, means "home by the river."

River died at the age of 3 in June 2019 following a tragic drowning accident. The Smiths first announced the fourth pregnancy back in March on Instagram. The country singer shared a touching video which features son Lincoln, 7, and daughter London, 9, paying tribute to their late sibling while announcing the big news of an upcoming brother.

"Dear River, because of the life you lived, we have known so much joy," Granger, 41, said before grabbing on to son Lincoln’s hand. "River, because of the life you lived, we laughed a whole lot," added Lincoln.

"And because of the life you lived, we’ve cried a whole bunch too," London then chimed in.

"Dear River, because of the life you lived, we’ve grown closer to God," Granger said before Amber spoke out about her late son.

"And God gave us a miracle," Amber said. "Sweet Riv, because of the life you lived, very soon you are going to have a baby brother."

The family further elaborated on their excitement in the caption, noting that "life isn’t perfect" but "NEVER hopeless."

"We’re pregnant. I don’t have many words for this video. Life isn’t perfect. Sometimes it’s beat up and broken but it’s NEVER hopeless," Granger wrote. "God promises that. Our story isn’t finished yet, and neither is yours! Through our suffering and joy, God’s glory radiates through it all!"