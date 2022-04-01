Grammys 2022 performers: Lady Gaga joins lineup

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lady Gaga is the latest last minute performer for the 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday. Gaga is nominated for five Grammy Awards this year for her recent collaborative album with Tony Bennett. Nominations include Record of the Year and Album of the Year, the duet "I Get a Kick Out of You" and the album "Love for Sale."

The performance was announced by the Recording Academy's official Twitter account.

Since rising to fame, Gaga has been a frequent performer at the Grammys. She opened the 2010 Grammys collaborating with Elton John with her songs "Poker Face" and "Speechless" and his famous "Your Song."

KANYE WEST'S GRAMMYS PERFORAMNCE AED DUED TO ‘CONCERNING ONLINE BEHAVIOR’

In 2011, she was delivered in an egg, carried by extraterrestrial people. Later, she "hatched" out of it during her iconic performance of "Born This Way".

Music icon Tony Bennett and Gaga shared the stage in 2015 performing their duet "Cheek to Cheek."

In 2016, Gaga performed a heartfelt tribute to David Bowie's life beginning with his classic, "Space Oddity." Gaga partnered with Intel to use technology to bring Bowie's characters to life.

THE JUDDS TO REUNITE FOR CMT MUSIC AWARDS PERFORMANCE

Gaga helped kick off the 2018 Grammys with an emotional performance of "Joanne" and "A Million Reasons". The album, which was a tribute to her late Aunt Joanne, took place on a grand piano which was covered in illuminated angel wings.

This will be Gaga’s first performance at the Grammys since she sang "Shallow" at the 2019 awards.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Also performing at Music's Biggest Night will be Billie Eilish, BTS, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, John Legend, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, and others. Trevor Noah of "The Daily Show" returns to host the Grammys for the second year in a row.