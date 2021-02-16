Gov. Andrew Cuomo slammed by Trevor Noah over nursing home scandal

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has a new critic in comedian Trevor Noah.

The 36-year-old star railed against the New York politician in a recent episode of "The Daily Show" over the Cuomo administration’s handling of the data surrounding COVID-19 in nursing homes.

It was recently revealed that the governor's office may have undercounted the number of coronavirus deaths in nursing homes by more than 50%, according to a report from New York Attorney General Letitia James.

And one of the biggest bombshells arose late Thursday when the New York Post revealed that Cuomo’s top aide, Melissa DeRosa, admitted during a conference call with Democratic leaders that the administration hid unfavorable information about the state’s nursing home COVID-19 deaths out of concern that it "was going to be used against us."

"Wow, really, Governor Cuomo?" Noah asked during the episode. "You lowered your own numbers to make yourself look better?"

The comedian then tore into Cuomo adiministration's explanation for the misreporting.

"The explanation that they're going with is that they thought the Trump administration would use the high nursing home deaths against them," he said.

"Usually if you're not doing a good job, it gets used against you," Noah said. That's the whole point of data."

He added: "When you think about it, messing with COVID numbers to make yourself look better is just about the Trump-iest thing that you can do."

He called the turn of events "ironic" because of Cuomo's initial reputation for providing "'informative,' coherent press conferences while Trump was trying to inject people with bleach," Noah said.

Furthermore, Noah added that "doing the wrong thing" cannot be justified because "Trump might have or might not have" used the numbers against Cuomo's administration.

The star concluded his bit by comparing the incident to Batman preemptively killing citizens because The Joker had terrible plans for them as well.

Fox News' Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report