'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner sends subtle message on social media while ex Theresa Nist enjoys beach day

"The Golden Bachelor" stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are moving on after their whirlwind romance came to an end earlier this year.

In a series of photos posted to Instagram on Sunday, Turner is seen wearing a t-shirt with a message that reads, "Indiana, it's not that bad!" The additional photos include Turner and his friends enjoying the "best lake day of the summer."

Meanwhile, in a photo obtained by Fox News Digital, Nist was photographed enjoying a beach vacation in New Jersey.

‘GOLDEN BACHELOR’ HOST BREAKS SILENCE ON GERRY TURNER AND THERESA NIST'S DIVORCE

The subtle T-shirt message comes after Turner and Nist — who announced their divorce in April after three months of marriage — reportedly couldn't agree on where to settle down. Turner is based in Indiana, while Nist lives and works in New Jersey.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s "The Jess Cagle Show" last month, show contestant Susan Noles spoke more towards Turner's decision to call it quits.

"I've gotta support this man a little bit," Noles said. "I feel like he got the wrong end of it. Theresa decided not to move and not to quit her job. He got frustrated. Who can blame him? I mean, I would've never said I would move to that place wherever that is in the middle of nowhere."

The couple married in January of this year in a televised ceremony, after Turner proposed in the season finale of the ABC reality dating series.

Turner filed for divorce in his hometown of Petersburg, Indiana, on April 12, citing "irreconcilable differences." His filing came several hours after the couple's announcement on "Good Morning America."

"Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations," he said on "GMA." "We’ve looked closely at our living situations, and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s time for us to dissolve our marriage. The things that strike me the most in our conversations (is) how dedicated both of us are to our families. So, we look at these situations, and I think we just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart.

"I still love this person, there’s no doubt in my mind. I root for her every day."

The couple finalized their divorce earlier this month.

Nist added, "We have received so much love and support from so many people who watched ‘The Golden Bachelor,’ and I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope. We want none of that to change for anybody."

During an appearance on "Live with Kelly and Mark" ahead of the wedding, Turner said, "Early on, we thought Charleston would be a great area. Since being in New Jersey a few times, I really like that area. We now have two areas to explore house hunting, which doubles the fun."

Noles and another former "Golden Bachelor" contestant, Kathy Swarts, said the couple were "working through" living in separate states three months into their marriage.

"I think it's hard when you bring together two families, with children and grandchildren. It's hard to just pick up and move from one place and not have dual households. That's a tough spot to be in," Swarts told Fox News Digital at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in April.

