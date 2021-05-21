Gisele Bündchen talks feeling 'better at 40' than in her 30s

Gisele Bündchen is excited for the next decade.

The 40-year-old former Victoria's Secret supermodel recently appeared on a Dior Skincare Digital Talk episode, where she explained that "with age comes wisdom."

"I feel better at 40 than I felt at 30, I can tell you that much," Bündchen dished. "I think the 40s are going to be awesome. The 20s were a little challenging, I'm not going to lie. The 30s, I was getting a grip on stuff. Now the 40s, I'm like, 'Let's go!'"

The episode was in celebration of a new eye serum from the brand, which Bündchen explained previously wasn't really a top priority for her. However, that's no longer the case.

"I'm like, 'Okay let me remove my makeup,'" she said. "I feel like the eyes are the window of the soul. I'm more aware of it than ever."

"As I'm maturing, I will say [it] is where I definitely notice that is where I want to have the most care," Bündchen noted.

Last year, the wife of NFL star Tom Brady admitted aging is "challenging." Bündchen said that while she considers getting older "a beautiful thing and a natural part of life" she's definitely "seen changes" in her skin "over the years.'

Bündchen told Allure , "When I look at these changes and see a reflection of all the years I've lived so far, I feel an incredible sense of gratitude."

"As I've gotten older, I have grown more comfortable in my own skin, and I'm grateful for every experience, and every year of my life so far," she added.

Bündchen explained how she believes you have to start taking care of your skin at an early age and make it a "priority."

"Self-care is so important, and a lot of people feel they don't have time to make themselves a priority," she described. "I believe that outer beauty is a reflection of your inner balance and peace."

The mom of two also isn't a fan of cosmetic procedures and revealed she immediately regretted getting her breast augmentation.

She told People magazine in 2018, "I was always praised for my body, and I felt like people had expectations from me that I couldn't deliver."

"I felt very vulnerable because I can workout, I can eat healthy, but I can't change the fact that both of my kids enjoyed the left boob more than the right. All I wanted was for them to be even and for people to stop commenting on it," she explained.

"When I woke up, I was like, 'What have I done?' I felt like I was living in a body I didn't recognize. For the first year, I wore [baggy] clothes because I felt uncomfortable," Bündchen said.

