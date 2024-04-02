Gisele Bündchen continues Tom Brady post-divorce conversation with cryptic message about ‘trauma’ and ‘pain’

Though she’s been open about her heartbreak over her divorce from Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen shared a post raising a few eyebrows.

The Sports Illustrated model shared a quote from Brazilian writer Wandy Luz, alluding to "pains, traumas, fears" on her Instagram stories Monday.

The quote, shared in both Portuguese and English, read, "You look at a person and can’t imagine the story they carry—the pains, traumas, fears, just as we can’t even imagine how strong, capable, and resilient someone is."

It continued, "Behind smiles and glances are achievements and victories; there are people and moments they overcome and dreams and desires to be achieved."

GISELE BÜNDCHEN AND HER BOYFRIEND PICTURED FOR THE FIRST TIME TOGETHER SINCE SHE DENIED CHEATING ON TOM BRADY

"There’s so much you’ll never know. So, be kind whenever you can," it concluded.

On Sunday, Bündchen was spotted with her boyfriend, jiu-jitsui instructor Joaquim Valente, after confirming their romance and denying rumors she had cheated on Brady with Valente.

She told The New York Times, "That is a lie."

"This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful," Bündchen added.

Bündchen also noted, "No one really knows what happens between two people, only the two people in the relationship."

The Victoria’s Secret Angel has been speaking more openly about her divorce in the last month.

Near the end of March, Bündchen told The Wall Street Journal "my life is a little different," and she tries to focus on positivity.

She continued, "When I look back, the biggest, most challenging experiences in my life were all happening for me. They showed me that I was stronger than I thought I was."

Bündchen also teared up while speaking Robin Roberts in her ABC "Impact x Nightline" interview last month.

When asked about calling the break up "the death of a dream," Bündchen began to speak before turning her head away from the camera, tearing up and saying, "Sorry, guys, I didn’t know, can I have a little moment?"

Once she had composed herself, she continued, "I don't think you wish for that, you know. But I think sometimes in life things happen… I feel so blessed because, like, I wouldn't change anything in my life. I had incredible experiences. I learned so much. I have my children, which are the biggest blessings in my life," she told Roberts. "I get to learn new things… I'm grateful for all of it. I'm grateful for every lesson."

Bündchen and Brady were married for 13 years and share two children, Vivian and Benjamin. Brady also has an older son with his ex, actress Bridget Moynahan.

Fox News Digital's Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.