James Franco slammed by John Leguizamo for being cast as Fidel Castro: 'This F'd up'

John Leguizamo is upset that Franco was chosen to play Fidel Castro, writing "he ain't Latino!"

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
James Franco is stirring up controversy yet again, with news that he has been cast to play former Cuban leader Fidel Castro in a new film, "Alina of Cuba," according to Deadline. This will be one of Franco's first acting roles since he was sued for sexual misconduct in 2019. But the sexual scandal is not the only reason people are upset with the casting news.

The movie will follow the story of Castro's illegitimate daughter, Alina Fernandez, who did not know who her powerful father was until she was 10.

James Franco, who was accused of sexual misconduct charges and alienated from the Hollywood scene, is now set to star as Fidel Castro in a new film about the former Cuban leader's estranged daughter.

James Franco, who was accused of sexual misconduct charges and alienated from the Hollywood scene, is now set to star as Fidel Castro in a new film about the former Cuban leader's estranged daughter. (Getty Images)

Shortly following the announcement, actor John Leguizamo shared his outrage over the casting on social media.

He wrote, "How is this still going on?  How is Hollywood excluding us but stealing our narratives as well?"

The Colombian-born actor wrote of Franco, "he ain't Latino!" 

Franco has Portuguese and Swedish ancestry on his paternal side, as well as Russian Jewish from his maternal side.

John Leguizamo on Friday shared his frustrations with James Franco being cast as Fidel Castro, who is Cuban.

John Leguizamo on Friday shared his frustrations with James Franco being cast as Fidel Castro, who is Cuban. (Getty Images)

Leguizamo's social media commentary continued with his condemnation of the industry, writing, "No more appropriation Hollywood and streamers! Boycott! This F'd up!"

Fidel Castro, who died in 2016, will be portrayed by actor James Franco in a new film titled "Alina of Cuba."

Fidel Castro, who died in 2016, will be portrayed by actor James Franco in a new film titled "Alina of Cuba." (Getty Images)

This certainly isn't the first time Hollywood casting has angered potential viewers. 

Scarlett Johansson was cast in "Ghost in the Shell" as Motoku Kusanagi, a character who first appeared in Japanese manga. 

Others were upset and questioned why Emma Stone was cast to play a Hawaiian woman in "Aloha."

Leguizamo's reps did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

