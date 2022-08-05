James Franco slammed by John Leguizamo for being cast as Fidel Castro: 'This F'd up'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

James Franco is stirring up controversy yet again, with news that he has been cast to play former Cuban leader Fidel Castro in a new film, "Alina of Cuba," according to Deadline. This will be one of Franco's first acting roles since he was sued for sexual misconduct in 2019. But the sexual scandal is not the only reason people are upset with the casting news.

The movie will follow the story of Castro's illegitimate daughter, Alina Fernandez, who did not know who her powerful father was until she was 10.

Shortly following the announcement, actor John Leguizamo shared his outrage over the casting on social media.

He wrote, "How is this still going on? How is Hollywood excluding us but stealing our narratives as well?"

The Colombian-born actor wrote of Franco, "he ain't Latino!"

Franco has Portuguese and Swedish ancestry on his paternal side, as well as Russian Jewish from his maternal side.

Leguizamo's social media commentary continued with his condemnation of the industry, writing, "No more appropriation Hollywood and streamers! Boycott! This F'd up!"

This certainly isn't the first time Hollywood casting has angered potential viewers.

Scarlett Johansson was cast in "Ghost in the Shell" as Motoku Kusanagi, a character who first appeared in Japanese manga.

Others were upset and questioned why Emma Stone was cast to play a Hawaiian woman in "Aloha."

Leguizamo's reps did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.