Gavin Rossdale had 'out of body experience' as sons with Gwen Stefani began following in their footsteps

Gavin Rossdale could not be more proud of his children.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, the musician — who recently partnered with PETA for their "Adopt, Don't Shop" campaign — opened up about how his sons, whom he shares with ex-wife Gwen Stefani, continue to surprise him as they make strides in following in their parents' footsteps.

"[Kingston] is actually recording, the eldest is recording his record today, the first day of finishing up that," said Rossdale, who shares sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo with Stefani. "So he's exciting, and my other son Zuma is an absolutely brilliant singer and songwriter, and he played me a new song he wrote yesterday. It was so good. So it's the out-of-body experiences of my son playing, my kids playing me their music they've made, you know."

GWEN STEFANI’S EX GAVIN ROSSDALE ADMITS 'SHAME' OVER DIVORCE, WISHES THEY HAD ‘MORE OF A CONNECTION’

Rossdale, who also shares daughter Daisy Lowe with ex Pearl Lowe, was married to the "Hollaback Girl" singer from 2002 to 2016.

In 2024, the Bush frontman got candid about some of the shame he feels as a dad during an appearance on the "Amy & T.J." podcast with former ABC News hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.

"My clearest, simplest shame is that you have an ideal… my parents were both married three times each, a very colorful background. I never thought I'd ever get divorced," said Rossdale.

"If there's a simple shame in my life… I think there are no accidents in life, and you are where you're meant to be," he added. "I don't live in regret. Life just unfolds as it should, whether it's comfortable or uncomfortable. It just is what it is."

"The biggest thing would be, sometimes I wish that when you see the kids, sometimes there's a loss," he continued. "It'd be nice if there was more of a connection with the person who made them with me."

GAVIN ROSSDALE, GWEN STEFANI DON'T ‘REALLY CO-PARENT’ HE SAYS: ‘DIFFERENT PEOPLE’ WITH SOME ‘OPPOSING VIEWS’

Rossdale added that he often feels "bad" for his kids for ultimately being part of a "broken home."

GAVIN ROSSDALE HAD 'OUT OF BODY' EXPERIENCE AS SONS WITH GWEN STEFANI BEGAN FOLLOWING IN THEIR FOOTSTEPS

"That's the overriding thing," he said. "The rest of it comes with the territory. That is the most profound thing of like, I wish I could have found a way to not have that in their lives. It wasn't fun for me to come from a broken home."

"It can be quite debilitating for kids," he concluded. "It's just that aspect of it. Not the adult aspect of it because that's its own stratosphere of discussion. Some shameful things in there to an extent, but the overriding thing is you don't want to let your kids down."

These days, Rossdale is enjoying the little moments he shares with his children.

"Well, you know, Thanksgiving is a great holiday, there's no gifts and so there's no pressure there," he told Fox News Digital. "And the tradition of being together, you know, now my kids are a little bit older, they're not quite so dependent as they were, so it's just really fun. It's a time for us to be together."

"I've been away on this European tour, just came back, so this is a beautiful thing," he added. "I like the traditions as much as possible, you know, and we already have Christmas decorations. My son is obsessed with Christmas music, the eldest, so he's got a lot of Christmas carols playing. They really get off on it, really into it, big traditions. Kids love traditions, so again, through having kids, it's sort of a bit like when you adopt [a dog], the dog saves you, like you have kids, and you get reborn in terms, sort of holidays matter a bit more."

His sons have always been an inspiration for Rossdale — and even inspired him to adopt their dog, Kaya, and get involved with PETA.

"All these dogs have, for the most part, been really let down," said Rossdale. "I know there's some surrenders that people have inevitable tragedies in their life, whatever. But for the more part, it's just like people, you know, these dogs are let down by people… it's full of a lot of sadness and a lot of distrust."

"Animals are just innocent, aren't they?" he continued. "They just have their nature, and they're innocent. And we can do better. And the simple thing for us is to just not get dogs from puppy mills, from breeders. It's to really focus on shelters, because these dogs are just incredible. And they're so resilient, you know, they've been through so much."

"They deserve to be loved, and looked after, and played with and cared for," he added.